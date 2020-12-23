‘Wearable art’ exhibit helps bring vacant storefronts to life in downtown Clearwater

CLEARWATER — The city of Clearwater's Community Redevelopment Agency is commissioning artists to help bring vacant storefronts in downtown Clearwater to life throughout 2021 with new "wearable art" exhibits showcasing the work of local artists.
Funded by the CRA and working with property owners to identify sites downtown, local artist and business owner Lina Teixeira has sourced artists whose work will be featured for the first six months of 2021.
The current exhibits are featured in six storefronts in the heart of downtown Clearwater on the 500 and 600 blocks of Cleveland Street, which will be swapped out with new exhibits and fresh looks throughout the year. Local property owners with vacant storefronts in downtown can reach out to the city's CRA or Teixeira by email at Lina@linateixeira.com to be included in the next iteration of the program.
"In addition to the CRA's efforts to stimulate our local economy, we are finding creative ways to address blight and vacancy in downtown, as well as support local artists through a challenging period during COVID-19," said Amanda Thompson, CRA director. "And wearable art is unique and distinctive attributes that we hope to see define our downtown in the years to come."
The current exhibit features the work of artists Julian Hartog, Ivanka Ska, Frank Strunk III, Lina Teixeira, and Beth Warmath. The art exhibits will include masks, headpieces, shoes, and garments; all made using various wearable materials such as paper, metal, toys foam, flowers, and even pasta. Several of the pieces are available for purchase.
"I am thrilled and honored to combine my passion for Clearwater and that of wearable art," said Teixeira. "It is a unique opportunity to showcase this art form and visually stimulate this stretch of downtown. I hope everyone will visit Cleveland Street and enjoy these installations by these talented artists."
Exhibits can be seen at 615 Cleveland Street, 617 Cleveland Street, 533 Cleveland Street, 531 Cleveland Street, 527 Cleveland Street and 525 Cleveland Street. The art exhibits will also be featured via the Community Redevelopment Agency's virtual art map, which highlights more than two dozen murals, sculptures, and art and placemaking sites throughout downtown. For information, visit downtownclearwater.com/arts-and-culture-tour.