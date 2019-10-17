TAMPA — Grammy-nominated multi-platinum artist Post Malone will perform Thursday, Oct. 24, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $49.75. Call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com for tickets. For venue information, visit www.amaliearena.com.
Malone is on the road for his “Runaway” tour. Joining him are Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh.
Malone's star continues to rise with the debut of his latest single "Goodbyes," featuring Young Thug, which became an instant hit after its July release. In March, "Wow" peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Malone's sixth Top 10 single.
Malone stirs a mix of genres into his own sonic sound that's both intoxicating and invigorating. His RIAA three-time platinum-certified debut album “Stoney” led the genre-bending Dallas, Texas artist to his first Top 10 Billboard 200 and first No. 1 R&B/hip-hop album while being named the No. 1 Debut Hip-Hop Artist of 2016.
Last year was packed with one milestone and achievement after another for Malone. "Congratulations" has been certified diamond by the RIAA. According to Nielsen Music, his second full-length, “Beerbongs & Bentleys,” emerges on the mid-year Top 10 albums based on overall equivalent album units and he earns two entries on the mid-year Top 10 selling digital songs, namely "Sunflower" at No. 3 and "Wow" at No. 6. "Sunflower" also lands at No. 2 among the top 10 on-demand songs.
"Sunflower" was featured in the Oscar-winning film “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse” and ultimately hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The anthemic song features the “Runaway” tour's special guest, Swae Lee.
Lee has made a name for himself outside of Southern hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd and is a force to be reckoned with both within and beyond the hip-hop world. Tracks such as French Montana's "Unforgettable" show off his singing chops and his impressive list of writing credits includes the hook to Beyonce's "Formation." For Rae Sremmurd's upcoming project, Lee and Jxmmi will present a three-part album consisting of a duo side of the album and parts with each of the brothers exclusively and allowing for more Swae melodies to take shape.
A new kind of rock star, Tyla Yaweh defies everything, even genre. He seamlessly merges R&B, hip-hop and pop without apology. As a result, he has quietly become a phenomenon. Beyond racking up over 100 million-plus cumulative streams globally and landing on the cover of coveted Spotify playlists, the Orlando-born and Los Angeles-based 24-year-old disruptor has performed alongside everyone from Post Malone to Jaden Smith and Saint JHN and collaborated with the likes of French Montana, Ski Mask the Slump God, Juice WRLD and more.