ST. PETERSBURG — It’s been a while since the sound of the blues washed over the serene waters of Tampa Bay. That lull will soon fade into the past as the extended interval caused by the pandemic comes to an end with the return of the Tampa Bay Blues Festival.
This year’s festival will run Friday through Sunday, April 8-10, at Vinoy Park, 701 Bayshore Drive NE, St. Petersburg. General admission tickets start at $60 for a single day, or $140 for a three-day pass. Headliners include JJ Grey & Mofro on Friday, Jimmie Vaughan on Saturday, and Larkin Poe on Sunday. For information, visit www.tampabaybluesfest.com.
Taking advantage of Florida’s pleasant spring weather, the Tampa Bay Blues Festival – which debuted in 1995 – has become one of the world’s top blues gatherings. The festival has attracted some of the biggest names in blues music, bringing them to the outdoor stage at scenic Vinoy Waterfront Park. Among the artists showcased at this annual event are legends such as Buddy Guy, George Thorogood, Taj Mahal, Robert Cray, Delbert McClinton, Little Feat, Jonny Lang, Los Lobos, Jerry Lee Lewis, Koko Taylor, Jimmie Vaughan, Irma Thomas and Susan Tedeschi,
This year’s stellar lineup continues the tradition. Following is a look at the festival schedule:
Friday, April 8
• Kilborn Alley Blues Band — 12:30 to 2 p.m.
• Mindi Abair & the Boneshakers — 2:30 to 4 p.m.
• Ronnie Earl & the Broadcasters — 4:30 to 6 p.m.
• Samantha Fish — 6:30 to 8 p.m.
• JJ Grey & Mofro — 8:30 to 10 p.m.
Saturday, April 9
• Sugar Ray & the Bluetones — 12:30 to 2 p.m.
• Danielle Nicole — 2:30 to 4 p.m.
• Eric Gales — 4:30 to 6 p.m.
• Robert Randolph & the Family Band — 6:30 to 8 p.m.
• Jimmie Vaughan — 8:30 to 10 p.m.
Sunday, April 10
• Backtrack Blues Band — 1 to 2 p.m.
• The Bruce Katz Band — 2:30 to 4 p.m.
• Nick Moss Band Ft. Dennis Gruenling — 4:30 to 6 p.m.
• Ronnie Baker Brooks — 6:30 to 8 p.m.
• Larkin Poe — 8:30 to 10 p.m.
Gates open approximately one-half hour before music starts. The main entry gate is located on Fifth Avenue Northeast and Bayshore Drive. Tickets are available for sale at the main gate. Will call is also handled at the main gate. All ticket sales, including beverage tickets, must be purchased with cash. Tickets are not required to purchase food products.
The following items will not be permitted on the festival grounds: coolers, bicycles, pets, recording devices and alcohol. No umbrellas or shade canopies may be set up in front of the main stage area. An area designated toward the rear of the park is available for those who intend to bring small umbrellas or shade canopies. No large tents may be set up under any circumstances.
Big names top this year’s lineup
JJ Grey & Mofro headline the first day of the festival, hitting the stage Friday night at 8:30 p.m.
The celebrated soulful ensemble is touring in support of their most recent album “Ol’ Glory.” The album marked their debut on Provogue Records, which is part of the Mascot Label Group. “Ol’ Glory” contains 12 new songs that feature the deep, soulful blend of blues, rock, folk, funk, gospel, gritty R&B and personal, Southern-inspired narratives that have become synonymous with JJ Grey & Mofro. A true Southern renaissance man, JJ Grey’s intensely charismatic live performances, combined with the incredible musicianship of Mofro, have connected with audiences all over the world.
JJ Grey & Mofro have captivated audiences at some of the largest festivals worldwide, including Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits Festival, Glastonbury, North Sea Festival, Montreal Jazz Festival and Fuji Rock in Japan.
Founder of the Fabulous Thunderbirds and older brother of the late blues guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan, Jimmie Vaughan launched his solo career in the early 1990s, releasing “Strange Pleasure,” his debut solo effort, in 1994. The Texas bluesman will take the stage Saturday at 8:30 p.m.
“I wanted to find out what I could really do,” Vaughan said in a press release. “And when I started singing it gave me a whole new side to explore. When I was young, I didn’t really pay much attention to categories of music. I just heard what I liked and decided to explore that. And that’s really what I’m still doing.”
For the past few years, Vaughan has been recording a series of albums dedicated to the songs he’s always held in high esteem, recorded by artists that inspired him from his very earliest days of performing. The sessions have been held in studios near Austin, and he was surrounded by fellow musicians who understand that music is intended to ignite the heart and fill the soul.
Vaughan’s most recent album, 2019’s “Baby, Please Come Home,” is a rolling and righteous celebration of everything the blues can be.
Larkin Poe closes out the festival Sunday evening, hitting the stage at 8:30 p.m.
Multi-instrumental sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell of Larkin Poe are creating their own brand of roots rock ‘n’ roll: gritty, soulful, and flavored by their Southern heritage. Originally from Atlanta and currently living in Nashville, they are distant relatives of tortured artist and creative genius Edgar Allan Poe.
After releasing their Grammy-nominated album “Venom & Faith” in 2018, Larkin Poe kicked things off in 2020 with their fifth studio album, “Self Made Man," topping an array of Billboard charts while earning unanimous acclaim around the world. Last year they partnered with innovative hybrid orchestra Nu Deco Ensemble for a collaborative livestream concert, performing live from Miami’s North Beach Bandshell. The show was recorded and turned into the band’s latest album "Paint the Roses: Live in Concert,” that reinterprets Larkin Poe’s music through an orchestral lens. Currently, Megan and Rebecca are working on their new album to be released in 2022.
More blues on tap
Mindi Abair & the Boneshakers also have a spot in this year’s lineup, performing Friday beginning at 2:30 p.m.
One of the most recognized and sought-after saxophonists, Abair has been electrifying audiences with her dynamic live performances and sax prowess since her debut album, “Always and Never the Same,” was released in 1999. No one since Junior Walker has brought saxophone and vocals in one package to the forefront of modern music. In 2014, Abair received her first Grammy nomination for Best Pop Instrumental Album, followed by a 2015 Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album for her solo LP “Wild Heart.”
Many know Abair as the featured saxophonist on “American Idol,” sitting in with Paul Shaffer on “The Late Show with David Letterman” and the Roots on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” or as the first solo saxophonist touring with Aerosmith. She has garnered 12 No. 1 radio hits in the jazz and blues world, two No. 1 spots on the Billboard Contemporary Jazz Album Chart and two No. 3 spots on the Billboard Blues Album Chart.
Over the course of her career as an award-winning blues artist, Samantha Fish has brought extraordinary power to her self-expression, capturing her inner world in combustible riffs, visceral rhythms, and spine-tingling vocal work. Fish takes the stage Friday at 6:30 p.m.
On her new album “Faster,” Fish joins forces with producer Martin Kierszenbaum and imbues even more intensity into her electrifying brand of blues and rock-and-roll. With Fish accompanied by legendary drummer Josh Freese, bassist Diego Navaira, and Hannah Brier on backing vocals, the result is a singular body of work both irresistibly galvanizing and emotionally raw.
Fish is known as an international genre-bending guitarist, singer, and songwriter. Growing up in Kansas City, she switched from drums to guitar at the age of 15. She spent much of her time in local watering holes listening to visiting blues bands. Fish originally caught the attention of Ruf Records. The label subsequently released her album “Girls with Guitars,” which found her co-billed with Cassie Taylor and Dani Wilde.
That led to her forming her own trio and recording three more albums, “Runaway” (2011), “Black Wind Howlin’” (2013) and “Wild Heart” (2015), as well as reaping an award for Best Artist Debut at the 2012 Blues Music Awards in Memphis. Along the way she found herself working with other artists as well — Jimmy Hall, Devon Allman, and Reese Wynans, among them.
Eric Gales plays Saturday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Gales is a blues firebrand. Over 30 years and 18 albums, his passion for the music and his boundless desire to keep it vital has never waned, even when his own light dimmed due to his substance struggles. Throughout it all, he continued to reinvigorate the art form with personal revelation in his lyrics and bold stylistic twists in his guitar playing and songwriting.
On “I Want My Crown,” his new album released in January on the Provogue/Mascot label Group, Gales opens like never before, sharing his struggles with substance abuse, his hopes about a new era of sobriety and unbridled creativity, and his personal reflections on racism. The songs are delivered with clarity and feature Gales’ personal experiences and hope for positive change.
According to his biography provided by Intrepid Artists, since 1991, the Memphis-born guitarist has blazed a path reinvigorating the blues with a virtuosity and rock swagger that have him being heralded as the second coming of Jimi Hendrix. He was a child prodigy with talent and determination, and at just 16 years old he released his debut album, “The Eric Gales Band,” on Elektra Records.
Since then, he’s earned high praise by guitarists’ guitarist and household name axe men such as Joe Bonamassa, Carlos Santana, Dave Navarro, and Mark Tremonti.
Taking the stage Sunday at 6:30 p.m. will be Ronnie Baker Brooks, Chicago blues and soul guitarist, singer, and songwriter. Brooks is the son of Texas and Chicago blues legend Lonnie “Guitar Jr.” Brooks. The younger Brooks started playing guitar at age 6. At 19, he joined his father on the road, and for the next 12 years they toured the world. That put him on stage with icons such as Eric Clapton, B.B. King, Buddy Guy, and Koko Taylor.
In 1998, Brooks went solo at the age of 32.
“Times Have Changed,” Brooks most recent album, was released in 2017. The album carries with it the weight of grown perspective and time spent perfecting old material. Brooks worked on it with Steve Jordan, known for his collaborations with musicians such as Keith Richard, Stevie Wonder, John Mayer and Eric Clapton. Brooks refers to the director as “a walking encyclopedia of music detail and equipment,” a professor through which Brooks could take that next developmental step.
“Once we got the ball rolling, my confidence went higher and higher,” Brooks said in a press release from the Kurland Agency. “I’m a better musician for this experience.”
For festival information, including ticket sales and performance times, visit www.tampabaybluesfest.com.