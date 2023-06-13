In the Digital Age, an era dominated by rapidly evolving information technology, it is hard to imagine how pieces of our cinematic legacy could disappear forever. After all, audiovisual materials can be digitized and saved using a cloud-based online video storage provider, or — for those of us who prefer tangible, local data storage to servers in off-site locations — on DVDs, external hard drives, or flash drives. And once you have a digital copy, it will last forever — right? Well … not exactly.
In “Film, the Living Record of Our Memory,” director Inés Toharia sheds light on the shortcomings of digital preservation while advocating for an increased sense of urgency in film preservation. The film features interviews with film archivists, curators, technicians, and filmmakers including Costa-Gavras, Jonas Mekas, Patricio Guzmán, Ken Loach, Bill Morrison, Fernando Trueba, Wim Wenders, and appearances by Martin Scorsese, Barbara Rubin, Idrissa Ouédraogo, Ridley Scott, and Ousmane Sembene. The documentary was released in a handful of theaters in February through Kino Lorber. It began streaming June 6 and can be found on Kino Now through Roku and AppleTV, and on Amazon Prime Video.
Toharia begins with a sobering fact: Much of our filmed history and cinema has already been lost forever. Estimates on the number of lost films vary, with Scorsese's Film Foundation putting the figure at 50% of all American films made before 1950 and more than 90% of films made before 1929.
In 2013, the Library of Congress released “The Survival of American Silent Feature Films: 1912-1929,” the first comprehensive survey of American feature films that survived the silent era of motion picture. The study showed that of the 10,919 films released from 1912 through 1929, only 14% exist in their original format.
Let that sink in: Most of the films made roughly 100 years ago are lost. That means that movies my father saw during his childhood at the Liberty Theater on Fifth Avenue in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, are no longer accessible. A lifelong fan of silent film era stars Tom Mix, Gary Cooper, and Will Rogers, he would be saddened to learn that no copies of films such as “The Broncho Twister,” “The Legion of the Condemned,” and “Tip Toes” are known to have survived.
Having grown up as a horror buff — thanks in no small part to WTOG’s Saturday afternoon “Creature Feature” — I first became aware of the lost film “London After Midnight” in about 1975, having read about it either in the pages of Forrest J. Ackerman’s “Famous Monsters of Filmland” magazine or in Thomas G. Aylesworth’s book “Movie Monsters.” That 1927 film, directed by Tod Browning, featured Lon Chaney in a silent-era mystery-thriller pseudo-vampire film. Distributed by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, the film was based upon Browning’s story “The Hypnotist.” It is believed that the last copy of this film was destroyed in a 1965 vault fire in a storage facility on the MGM studio backlot.
Other films lost in the fire include Chaney’s “A Blind Bargain” and Greta Garbo’s “The Divine Woman.”
The film archivists, curators, technicians and filmmakers featured in “Film, the Living Record of Our Memory” explain some of the reasons why so many films have been lost.
General apathy and frugality among some movie studio executives played a role. Destroying old film prints — in some cases to salvage the scrap value of the silver in the emulsions — meant not having to pay storage costs. Most of the folks in Hollywood had not yet embraced the idea of film as an artform worth protecting.
The use of highly flammable nitrate film through the early 1950s led to vault fires such as the one at MGM, as well as a 1924 fire at Universal Pictures and a 1937 conflagration at a 20th Century-Fox film-storage facility in New Jersey that wiped out most of the company’s silent films and was responsible for two injuries and one death.
Environmental factors also contribute to the deterioration of film in storage. On its website, the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration provides specific guidelines on storing motion picture film: “The ideal temperature for storing modern, polyester black and white films is 65 degrees Fahrenheit. Black and white acetate-base film (generally pre-1970) should be kept at 35 degrees Fahrenheit. To slow fading, all color films can be stored at 35 degrees Fahrenheit, although it is common practice to store color film at 25 degrees Fahrenheit or lower. All films are best stored in a 35% +/- 5% relative humidity environment.”
The film also discusses how damp conditions can result in mold growth as well as “vinegar syndrome” or acetate film base degradation, a form of decay which gradually causes shrinkage, embrittlement, and buckling in stored film. Finally, contributors talk about how some films were intentionally banned and destroyed. For example, “Europa,” a 1931 anti-fascist film made by surrealists Stefan and Franciszka Themerson, was seized and destroyed by Nazis during World War II. The film was believed lost until a copy was found in 2019.
The balance of the film sings the praises of those who pioneered film preservation and those who continue to work tirelessly to ensure the survival of motion pictures. These individuals work with and represent a variety of film archives, institutions and foundations, such as Scorsese's Film Foundation, the African Film Heritage Project, Film Heritage Foundation, BFI National Archive, George Eastman Museum, UCLA Film & TV Archive, The Museum of Modern Art, National Film Archive of Japan, Filmoteca UNAM, Taiwan Film & Audiovisual Institute, and many others.
Watching “Film, the Living Record of Our Memory” feels a little like wandering through a museum without a guidebook or a docent to provide direction or context. Initially, Toharia’s presentation lacks focus as the viewer listens to a rapid-fire succession of film professionals and archivists, each sharing their unique perspective on the cultural value of more than a century of moving pictures. Gradually, these sequences coalesce into a fascinating patchwork quilt of enthusiastic conservationists and curators, dedicated to a monumental effort that is often underfunded and, in the grand scheme, underappreciated. The documentary is a must for diehard cinephiles, but it is equally compelling for the casual moviegoer who wants to learn more about film production and preservation.
Beyond being a celebration of motion picture historians and archivists, “Film, the Living Record of Our Memory” is a persuasive invitation to support this important undertaking. The number of films currently in need of preservation is overwhelming, particularly when considering the complexity and cost of professional restoration. And, as Toharia shows, film preservation is not restricted to Hollywood but is a global concern.
Organizations such as the Film Foundation, the National Film Preservation Foundation, the UCLA Film and Television Archive, and the Pacific Film Archive all accept donations to help in the mission to collect, preserve, and exhibit examples of motion picture history.
“If moving images survive, live on, and remain accessible in our days it is due to the efforts of dedicated individuals who have worked against time, trying to rescue films regardless of their commercial value,” Toharia says in the film’s production notes. “We needed to have their voices heard, represented, and remembered.”
Toharia goes on to say that their work enhances the rich diversity of motion pictures: “This collaborative story is an invitation to ponder on what has arrived to us as 'film history', to value it, to question it, to consider what has survived or why it survived, to wonder what might be missing, and to reflect on what is taking place in our present time.”
Both enlightening and inspiring, this documentary also offers a subtle warning. Toharia underscores the fact that without periodic preservation, these priceless windows into history will eventually deteriorate and disappear. Without a sustained sense of urgency and a concerted effort to maintain and archive films, they will — like fading memories — be lost in time.