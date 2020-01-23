LARGO — The Fabulous Hubcaps will appear Monday, Jan. 27, 2 and 7 p.m., at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets are $24.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
One of the most sought-after oldies rock and roll dance show groups in the country, the Fabulous Hubcaps got their start back in the 1970s. Since their beginnings in 1974 as Harvey Hubcap and the Do Ron Ron, they have set the standard for musical quality and entertainment showmanship unmatched anywhere.
A typical Hubcaps show features the best of the classics. Audiences may also see many of their favorite artists dressed in costume delivering a dynamic show. The band delivers songs from musicians such as Elvis, Little Richard, Connie Francis, Whitney Houston, Frank Sinatra, the Platters, Elton John, Rod Stewart, Willie Nelson, the Beach Boys, Junior Walker, the Temptations, Tina Turner, Patsy Cline and many more.