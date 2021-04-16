TAMPA — Reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year and current ACM Entertainer of the Year nominee Eric Church has his sights set on a return to the road, recently announcing a full arena tour.
The Gather Again Tour is scheduled to kick off in Kentucky in September and will visit 55 North American cities. The tour will make its way to the Tampa Bay area for a performance Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday, May 7, at 10 a.m., online at www.EricChurch.com.
Making the most of the long-awaited opportunity to "gather again," Church will adopt an in-the-round set up for the first time in his career, with the stage at the center of the arena floor to accommodate as many fans as possible. Church, praised by Rolling Stone in the lead review of the April 2021 print issue for how he "has maneuvered the Nashville system, remaining dedicated to the power of down-the-center hitmaking even as he's helped expand the parameters of the genre," has passionately taken a leadership role in the industry's return to touring.
"It became very clear to me that the only way to really get back to normal is through vaccinations. You've got to get needles in arms," he shared with Billboard in the April 3 cover story depicting the superstar getting his own second dose of the vaccine after consulting with epidemiologists and industry experts.
“I just want to play shows," he continued. "Politics' job is to divide — that's how you win elections. Those things that unite us are music and sports. The times when, whether you're a Democrat or Republican or whatever, you throw your arm around the person next to you. We need that. I need that."
Additionally, Church will appear in an upcoming PSA promoting vaccine education, produced by ACM Lifting Lives, the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative and set to premiere during the ACM Awards broadcast on Sunday, April 18, where Church will also perform a song off his forthcoming “Heart & Soul” triple album project.
The trio is set for release in the coming weeks, with “Heart” available everywhere Friday, April 16; “Soul” available everywhere Friday, April 23; and the middle album, “&,” available exclusively to the Church Choir on Tuesday, April 20.
Church has spent the past year releasing new music at a relentless pace, the results of a marathon session during which he spent nearly a month writing and recording a song per day while sequestered in a rural North Carolina cabin.
Just as unique as Church's approach to recording and releasing music is his tenacity on the road. During his most recent outing, 2019's Double Down Tour, Church played back-to-back nights of two unique shows in each market without an opening act, giving every city's fans six-plus hours of music. The tour also featured a massive stop at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, where he broke the venue's concert attendance record with more than 56,000 fans in attendance and became the first artist to sell out the venue with a solo lineup. Church also recently took to the field at Tampa Bay's Raymond James Stadium to perform the National Anthem with R&B star Jazmine Sullivan ahead of Super Bowl LV and will return to the road for The Gather Again Tour in the fall.
A seven-time ACM Award winner, four-time CMA Award winner, and 10-time Grammy nominee, Church has amassed a passionate fanbase around the globe known as the Church Choir as well as a critically acclaimed catalog of music. His most recent album, “Desperate Man,” earned a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album — his third nod in the category — and produced his most recent No. 1 hit, "Some of It." Previous releases include the platinum-certified “Sinners Like Me,” “Carolina,” and “Mr. Misunderstood.”