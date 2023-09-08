TAMPA — In his touring one-man show “Clowns Like Me,” Sarasota actor and storyteller Scott Ehrenpreis will share his humorous, yet profound story of living with mental illness to Tampa audiences from Sept. 15-24, at the Stageworks Theatre, 1120 East Kennedy Blvd., Suite 151, Tampa.
“Clowns Like Me” is being presented during National Suicide Prevention Month. The show reveals the enlightening, heartbreaking, and ultimately uplifting true story of Ehrenpreis’ personal journey as he struggles against OCD, bipolar disorder, Asperger’s Syndrome, social anxiety, and depression. Ultimately, Ehrenpreis reveals that being on stage gives him the power, even for just a couple hours, to step into the light and leave the shadows of his mental health struggles behind.
This is the first production by Sarasota based nonprofit Lifeline Productions, which is led by Ehrenpreis’ father, Joel Ehrenpreis, in collaboration with Jason Cannon, playwright and director. Lifeline Productions formed last year with a mission to produce personal stories of those living with mental illness that create awareness, stimulate conversation, destigmatize mental illness, and foster hope and healing.
One in five U.S. adults experience mental illness symptoms each year, yet less than half of those individuals seek treatment according to the American Psychiatric Association. One of the leading deterrents to seeking treatment is the stigma against those needing help.
“We want to use the power of storytelling to take you inside the minds of those who struggle with mental health disorders and offer an enlightening and entertaining experience that leaves you walking away feeling differently about mental illness,” said Ehrenpreis’ father, Joel. With the help of area partnerships and local sponsors, Lifeline hopes to touch many through the two-week run of the show.
Each performance of “Clowns Like Me” is followed by an audience talkback session with actor Scott Ehrenpreis and a mental health professional such as Dr. Carlos Garcia of Tampa Counseling and Wellness, to continue the conversation after the curtain closes.
Tickets are $35 and on sale at Stageworkstheatre.org.