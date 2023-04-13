TAMPA — North Carolina quartet Mipso will perform Saturday, April 22, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City.
Tickets start at $50. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
Since making their acclaimed debut with 2013’s “Dark Holler Pop,” four-piece Mipso have captivated audiences with their finely layered vocal harmonies, graceful fluency in the timeless musical traditions of their home state, and a near-telepathic musical connection that makes their live show especially kinetic.
On their self-titled sixth album and Rounder Records debut, fiddle player Libby Rodenbough, mandolinist Jacob Sharp, guitarist Joseph Terrell, and bassist Wood Robinson share their most sonically adventurous and lyrically rich work to date, each moment charged with the tension between textural effervescence and an underlying despair about the modern world.
Mainly recorded at Echo Mountain in Asheville, North Carolina, “Mipso” finds the band joining forces with Sandro Perri — a musician and producer known for his work with acts like Great Lake Swimmers, as well as his own post-rock/experimental-electronic material. In overseeing the production process, Perri guided Mipso toward their goal of shaping a sonic landscape that was expansive and atmospheric yet surprisingly personal, even playful.
To that end, the band dreamed up Mipso’s resplendent textures by stretching the limits of their acoustic instruments, rather than employing outside musicians to create new sounds. The result is a body of work with spacious arrangements that gently illuminate the idiosyncratic details and refined musicianship at the heart of every song.
Terrell refers to Mipso as “a recommitment to the reasons we want to make music together,” a factor reflected in their decision to self-title the record. And at a time when tremendous tension is woven into the fabric of everyday life, Mipso point out to an essential lesson extracted from contending with the impossible cacophony of that tin-roof barn.
“These songs are full of frustration and alienation and wistfulness, but they don’t come from drowning out the noise of the world — they come from getting better at listening to it, and learning to translate it,” said Terrell. “I hope they can give people a bit of insight into the problems we’ve worked out among ourselves, and the love that we have for each other.”