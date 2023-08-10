TAMPA — Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will perform Thursday, Aug. 17, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
Tickets start at $110. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Iglesias is one of America's most successful stand-up comedians performing to sold-out concerts around the world. He is also one of the most watched comedians on YouTube with almost a billion views and has over 25 million fans across social media.
In 2018, Iglesias was included in the Hollywood Reporter’s Top 40 Comedy Players issue alongside comedy giants Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock and Lorne Michaels. The comedian has also had the distinct honor of being one of the few to headline and sell-out Madison Square Garden in New York, Staples Center in Los Angeles and Sydney Opera House in Australia.
Iglesias is the star and executive producer of “Mr. Iglesias,” the multi-cam, Netflix original comedy series, which is currently streaming Part 1-3. Iglesias plays a good-natured public high school teacher who works at his alma mater. He takes on teaching gifted but misfit kids to not only save them from being “counseled out” by a bully bureaucrat Assistant Principal, but also to help them unlock their full potential. In 2020, the show won best Primetime Comedy at The Imagen Awards, which recognizes positive portrayals of Latinx actors/actresses in the entertainment industry.
In addition to the Netflix comedy series, Iglesias penned a deal with Netflix to release his next two stand-up comedy specials for the streaming service. The first, titled “One Show Fits All,” was filmed in front of a sold-out audience at the Toyota Center in Houston and debuted in January 2019. The second, “Stadium Fluffy” premiered in October 2022 on Netflix. The special was taped in front of a sold-out crowd of 50,000 fans at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, where Iglesias made history as the first comedian to perform at the iconic venue.
Iglesias is the youngest of six children, raised by a single mother in Long Beach, California. It was during his childhood that he developed a strong sense of humor to deal with the obstacles he faced. In 1997, he set out to hone his comedic skills, and performed stand-up anywhere he could find an audience, including biker bars and hole-in-the-wall joints. His stand-up comedy is a mixture of storytelling, parodies, characters, and sound effects that bring his personal experiences to life. His unique and animated comedy style has made him popular among fans of all ages.