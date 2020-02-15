CLEARWATER — Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jim Messina will perform Saturday, Feb. 22, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
An undisputed expert in the fine art of making hit music, Jim Messina’s legacy of musical prowess spans five decades, three acclaimed rock supergroups and a vibrant solo career as well as a dizzying array of game-changing producing and engineering credits.
While acting as producer/recording engineer for Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Buffalo Springfield, Messina joined the band as bassist. When Buffalo Springfield broke up in 1968, Messina’s friendship with Richie Furay led to the co-creation of Poco, the band that went on to define a new musical genre that came to be known as country-rock.
After three successful albums, Messina devoted himself full time to record-producing, which led to an unintentional 1971 collaboration with newcomer Kenny Loggins. The resulting duo, Loggins and Messina, released eight hits albums. The collaboration included 10 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart such as “Angry Eyes,” “Your Mama Don’t Dance,” “Be Free” and “Thinking of You.”
During the 1980s, Messina released three solo albums, teamed with Poco’s original band members for a 1989 reunion album and tour and then took part in two successful Loggins and Messina reunion tours.
After a series of acclaimed solo acoustic tours, Messina released a new album entitled “In the Groove” in 2017.