CLEARWATER — Pop music icon Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons will perform Friday and Saturday, March 18-19, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $63.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
The original Jersey boy himself, Frankie Valli is a true American legend. His career with the Four Seasons, as well as his solo success, has spawned countless hit singles, with unforgettable tunes such as “Sherry,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Rag Doll,” “December '63 (Oh What a Night),” “Can't Take My Eyes Off of You” and “Grease.” In 2015, “Big Girls Don’t Cry” was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. Valli’s songs have been omnipresent in other iconic movies such as “The Deer Hunter,” “Dirty Dancing,” “Mrs. Doubtfire,” “Conspiracy Theory” and “The Wanderers.” As many as 200 artists have done cover versions of Valli’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You,” from Nancy Wilson’s jazz treatment to Lauryn Hill’s hip-hop makeover.
Valli’s long-lasting career has also led to the overwhelming success of the Broadway musical “Jersey Boys,” which chronicles the incredible career of Valli and the Four Seasons and features all of their greatest hits. The “Jersey Boys” juggernaut has now been seen by more than 26 million people worldwide and has won four Tony Awards including Best Musical in 2006. It is the 15th-longest running show in Broadway history.
Valli and the Four Seasons have sold more than 175 million records worldwide.