LARGO — The Manhattan Transfer will perform Saturday, March 26, 4 and 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Tickets range from $39.50 to $54.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
Beginning with their first performances in the early 1970s, The Manhattan Transfer have become a cornerstone of contemporary music. Originally launched by Tim Hauser in 1969, Hauser, Alan Paul, Janis Siegel and Laurel Masse made up the group by 1972. Cheryl Bentyne joined the group in 1979 after Masse left.
Known for their harmony and versatility, incorporating pop, jazz, R&B, rock and roll, swing, symphonic, and a cappella music, the group was signed by the legendary Ahmet Ertegun to Atlantic Records. The group made their recording debut with their self-titled album in 1975. Known primarily as an East Coast cult act, they expanded their following by starring in their own 1975 CBS-TV variety series as a summer replacement for “Sonny & Cher.”
Starting as an underground group in New York City, The Manhattan Transfer garnered international popularity when “Chanson D'Amour” from the 1976 “Coming Out” album became a No. 1 hit in Europe.
Upon Hauser’s passing, Trist Curless joined the group and can be heard extending the legacy of this powerhouse group. Some of the Manhattan Transfer’s biggest hits include “Operator,” “Chanson D’Amour,” “Twilight Zone,” “Birdland,” “The Boy from N.Y.C.,” “Spice of Life,” “Ray’s Rockhouse,” “The Shaker Song” and “Mystery.”
“The Junction,” the group’s latest album, was released in 2018 and debuted at No. 1 on iTunes Jazz. The album is dedicated to the memory of Hauser and was produced by another master vocalist, five-time Grammy winner Mervyn Warren, a film composer, arranger and producer. Warren, one of the founders of gospel/R&B a cappella legends Take 6, in addition to his intricate vocal arrangements, wrote the album’s first single, the soulful ballad “Sometimes I Do.”
“It’s a whole different ball game, but one we feel is still musically very viable and exciting,” Siegel said.
“The concept of ‘The Junction’ is that this is a special meeting place, a junction of merging our four-and-a-half-decade musical legacy with something new,” Paul said. “It wasn’t exactly a seamless transition because Tim is irreplaceable, and he and Trist are very different singers. We weren’t looking to replace Tim’s unique personality but found in Trist someone who could add a new element to the group, and take care of the bottom of the quartet with his true bass.”