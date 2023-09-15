LARGO — Australian country music singer and songwriter Jamie O’Neal will perform Friday, Sept. 22, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Tickets start at $29.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
O’Neal is a platinum-selling country singer and hit songwriter that became a household name in 2001 with her back-to-back No. 1 singles, “There Is No Arizona” and “When I Think About Angels.” With multiple hits that followed, including “Shiver,” “Trying to Find Atlantis” and “Somebody’s Hero,” O’Neal caught fire.
She earned numerous career accolades, including multiple Grammy nominations. She’s an ACM and Billboard Awards winner and has appeared on “The Tonight Show,” “Dave Letterman” and numerous other national TV shows.
While she has penned most of her own songs, O’Neal has also written hits for such notable artists as Reba McEntire, Martina McBride, Leann Rimes, CeCe Winans, Idina Menzel and others. Her voice can be heard internationally in major motion pictures including “All by Myself” for “Bridget Jones’s Diary.”
She was also picked to perform with Carrie Underwood when she needed the perfect duet partner for CMT’s 100 greatest duets with “Does He Love You.”