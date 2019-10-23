TAMPA — Cirque du Soleil will present “Axel,” running Oct. 31 through Nov. 3, at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $44. Call 800-745-3000 or visit cirquedusoleil.com/AXEL for tickets. For venue information, visit www.amaliearena.com.
Cirque du Soleil’s “Axel” is set for seven performances at Amalie, including Thursday, Oct. 31, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 2, 11:30 a.m., 3:30 and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 3, 1 and 5 p.m.
This unique experience will showcase world-class acrobatic skating performances set in fantastical universes combining full-spectrum visual effects and awesome live music that seamlessly integrates popular songs with new original scores.
“The success of our first creation on ice has reinforced our ambition to further explore the extensive creative possibilities of a frozen playground,” said Daniel Fortin, vice president at Cirque du Soleil. “With Cirque du Soleil ‘Axel,’ we will offer a truly electrifying experience to all audiences, pushing the boundaries of creativity with the unique approach that has forged the reputation of Cirque du Soleil.”
Embark on the journey of Axel, a young man and his dynamic group of friends, whose passion for live music and graphic arts come to life in an exhilarating adventure that reminds us all that our dreams are within reach. Discover this young artist as he falls for the fascinating Lei in a high-speed chase for love and self-realization.
Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. On top of producing world-renowned circus arts shows, the Canadian organization brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, theme parks and special events. It currently has 4,500 employees from nearly 70 countries.