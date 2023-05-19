GULFPORT — Christie Lenée will perform Friday, May 26, 7 p.m., at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport.
Tickets start at $25. Visit www.eventbrite.com.
Acoustic Guitarist of the Year recipient and celebrated singer/songwriter Christie Lenée is more than a musician — she’s an experience, according to Kirschner Creative Artists. Symphonic compositions flow from her fingertips effortlessly, with sound ranging from transcendental folk-pop to virtuosic instrumentals.
Lenée has been described as “Michael Hedges meets Joni Mitchell and Dave Matthews.” She is known for integrating melodic pop lyricism with catchy hooks and percussive, harmonic textures. Her captivating performances have been seen on stages with Tommy Emmanuel, Tim Reynolds of the Dave Matthews Band, Andy McKee, Amy Ray of Indigo Girls, Melissa Etheridge, Antigone Rising, Kaki King, Jake Shimabukoro and Christopher Cross.
The Tampa native has released five albums, with “Stay” one of three finalists for Best CD of 2016 at the Indie Acoustic Project Awards.
Lenée has been featured on the Grammy Museum’s virtual program streaming from Los Angeles, along with being named in a variety of articles in Guitar Player Magazine and Acoustic Guitar Magazine. More recently, she earned the honor of being included in the Best Acoustic Guitarists in the World Right Now from Guitar World Magazine. She continues to awe crowds with the unique essence of her music.
Lenée has performed at festivals, theaters, concert halls and listening rooms across the globe. International destinations have included Canada, South America, Australia, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Hanoi, Seoul, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Shanghai, Beijing and several other Chinese cities.
In 2017, Lenée took first place in the International Fingerstyle Guitar Championship. Jimmy Leslie from Guitar Player Magazine wrote that “her use of dexterous fingerpicking and two-hand tapping to relay deep emotions through tuneful compositions was more than enough to win.”
In 2018, Lenée released an arrangement of Ed Sheeran’s “Castle on the Hill” which garnered media attention across several digital publications. AXS.com's Jim Wood noted "through the use of harmonics and tapping, Lenée's infectious style utilizes all parts of the guitar and combines elements of folk, rock and pop into one tasty and eclectic musical stew."
In 2019, Lenée took first place as Acoustic Guitarist of the Year in London. She immediately embarked on the MusiSHEans trio tour of Europe which included stops in the UK, Paris, Rome, Prague, the Netherlands, Austria and Germany, as well as a four-city support for Tommy Emmanuel in Poland.
Recent digital releases have created enthusiasm including dynamic duets with Tommy Emmanuel, Phil Keaggy and Laurence Juber. She released her newest solo album, “Coming Alive,” in September 2022.