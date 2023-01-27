ST. PETERSBURG — Touring in support of their 10th studio album, Death Cab for Cutie will perform Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 7 p.m. This show is sold out, according to the venue. For information, call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
The band released “Asphalt Meadows” last September. The album was preceded by three singles, including "Roman Candles," "Here to Forever," and "Foxglove through the Clearcut."
Singer/songwriter Ben Gibbard, bassist Nick Harmer, drummer Jason McGerr, guitarist/keyboardist Dave Depper, and keyboardist/guitarist Zac Rae lived in four different cities at the time the project was conceived. So writing and recording the album in the studio together wasn't an option.
Gibbard had started writing songs at the end of their last tour, but he felt like he was hitting a wall after being trapped in his home studio for months. So, he hatched a plan to shake things up.
"A work week is Monday through Friday and there are five members of the band," Gibbard said. "So, on Monday, someone put together a piece of music and shared it. And then the next person took it, with the order decided randomly. On your day, you had complete editorial control."
At the end of each week, they finished a rough song mix. Sometimes, songs were transformed entirely, with a key change or altogether different tempo. "After we started, we had a lot of success," Gibbard said.
More than half of the songs on “Asphalt Meadows” came from these sessions. Songs Gibbard presented as demos also went through the process, allowing everyone to figure their parts out before going into the studio with producer John Congleton.
So it was that after nearly 25 years as a band, this unconventional recording process managed to push the veteran rockers in entirely new and unexpected directions creatively. And ironically, the isolated circumstances in which it began led to the creation of Death Cab for Cutie’s most collaborative album to date.
Formed in Bellingham, Washinton, in 1997, Death Cab for Cutie immediately entered the ranks of the era’s most definitive bands, thanks in large part to the remarkable power of Gibbard’s complex, often bittersweet songcraft. The band made their worldwide popular breakthrough with 2003’s RIAA gold certified “Transatlanticism,” later named by NPR as one of the Decade’s 50 Most Important Recordings. Fueled by critical acclaim, an array of high-profile soundtrack placements, and such hit singles as “The Sound of Settling” and “Title and Registration,” the album debuted among the upper half of the Billboard 200, marking Death Cab for Cutie’s first ever entry on the overall chart.