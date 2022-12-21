CLEARWATER — The Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert will take place Saturday, Dec. 31, 3 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Consider it an escape to Vienna’s Golden Age. Audiences will revisit the splendor of 1899 Europe as the concert ushers in the new year for the 27th time at Ruth Eckerd Hall. The spectacle features celebrated singers, dazzlingly costumed dancers and a full symphony orchestra. The exuberant music of Johann Strauss and his contemporaries springs to vibrant life with selections from beloved operettas, elegant dances and lively overtures.
The Maestro, an expert in Viennese music, will lead the orchestra and the audience on a journey through the Golden Age of Vienna with wit, charm and more than a few jokes along the way. Beautifully costumed performers from European dance companies will enhance the concert-going experience with waltzes and ballet, evoking the majesty of a bygone era. Arias and duets from jubilant, comedic operettas will be performed by stars of the European music world, many making their Clearwater debut.
Energetic, lighthearted, and full of romance, Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert is a musical treat for audiences of all ages. Each year, across the continent, families and friends from all walks of life come together to mark the passage of time with a celebration of music, beauty and every exciting opportunity the New Year has to offer.
Salute to Vienna recreates the beloved Neujahrskonzert, hosted each year in Vienna’s legendary Musikverein. The short, effervescent pieces performed in the concert are brought to life by ballroom dancing and ballet, ushering audiences into the new year with the charm of the old world.
Co-founders Marion and Attila Glatz created Salute to Vienna in 1995, hosting its premiere in Toronto. Today the concert is presented annually in more than 20 major North American cities. Over the past decade, Salute to Vienna has grown into the largest simultaneously produced live concert series of its kind in North America.
“Our dream has been to bring the enchantment of Vienna and its great New Year's tradition to our friends and neighbors in Canada and the United States,” the couple said. “We ourselves have been continually inspired by the magic of this city and it has been our mission and pleasure to play a part in ensuring this vibrant musical heritage is alive and well here at home in North America.”