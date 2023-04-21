CLEARWATER — Multi-platinum, chart-topping Grammy Award winning duo and 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo are continuing their 2023 North American headlining tour. The tour includes a stop in the Tampa Bay area on Thursday, April 27, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $53.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. For a complete list of tour dates and more information, visit www.benatargiraldo.com/tour.
Last year proved to be an eventful one for Benatar and Giraldo. They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, joining a long list of fellow ground-breaking global icons. The duo also celebrated the world premiere presentation of their critically acclaimed “Invincible — The Musical” at The Wallis in Los Angeles. “Invincible — The Musical” weaves Benatar and Giraldo’s legendary catalogue and inspired new songs throughout a reimagining of Shakespeare's “Romeo and Juliet.” Set in the modern, war-torn metropolis of Verona, the newly elected Chancellor Paris vows to destroy the progressive resistance and return the city to its traditional roots. The star-crossed lovers’ story, exploring how love and equality battle for survival in times of great transformation, envisions peace in a divided world. The pair performed the musical version of “Heartbreaker” with leading cast members Khamary Rose and Kay Sibal on CBS’ “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”
In a pop culture world defined by its perpetual changes, the partnership of singer songwriter Benatar and producer-musician Giraldo has been a potent, steadfast union that has soared to the top of the charts and into fans’ hearts on their own terms. Her staggering vocals and take-no-prisoners attitude, along with his trailblazing artistry as a guitarist, producer and songwriter, forged the undeniable chemistry and unique sound that created eternal rock hits including “We Belong,” “Invincible,” “Love Is a Battlefield,” “Promises in the Dark,” “We Live for Love,” “Heartbreaker” and “Hell Is for Children.”
Their stunning achievements are a testament to their vision. Together, Benatar and Giraldo have created two multi-platinum, five platinum and three gold albums, as well as 19 Top 40 hits. They have sold over 36 million records worldwide and have won an unprecedented four consecutive Grammy awards. They have also been feted with three American Music Awards, a People’s Choice Award, and a 2008 induction into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame.