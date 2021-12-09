A number of new movies will be released this week, including the following films opening in theaters or debuting via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘West Side Story’
- Genre: Musical romantic drama
- Cast: Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Rita Moreno, and Rachel Zegler
- Director: Steven Spielberg
- Rated: PG-13
Directed by Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize winner Tony Kushner, “West Side Story” tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City.
This reimagining of the beloved musical stars Ansel Elgort as Tony, Ariana DeBose as Anita, David Alvarez as Bernardo, Mike Faist as Riff, Brian d’Arcy James as Officer Krupke, Corey Stoll as Lieutenant Schrank, Josh Andrés Rivera as Chino, with Rita Moreno as Valentina, who owns the corner store in which Tony works. The film introduces Rachel Zegler as María.
Moreno — one of only three artists to be honored with Academy, Emmy, Grammy, Tony and Peabody Awards — also serves as one of the film’s executive producers.
The film is scheduled to be released in theaters Dec. 10 by 20th Century Studios.
‘Don’t Look Up’
- Genre: Science fiction and comedy
- Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep
- Director: Adam McKay
- Rated: R
Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an astronomy grad student, and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an astounding discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system.
The problem — it’s on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? No one really seems to care. Turns out warning mankind about a planet-killer the size of Mount Everest is an inconvenient fact to navigate. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of an indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her sycophantic son and Chief of Staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), to the airwaves of The Daily Rip, an upbeat morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry).
With only six months until the comet makes impact, managing the 24-hour news cycle and gaining the attention of the social media-obsessed public before it’s too late proves shockingly comical — what will it take to get the world to just look up?
The film is set to receive a limited theatrical release Dec. 10 prior to streaming on Netflix on Dec. 24.
‘National Champions’
- Genre: Sports drama
- Cast: Stephan James, J. K. Simmons, Alexander Ludwig. Lil Rel Howery, Tim Blake Nelson, Andrew Bachelor, Jeffrey Donovan, David Koechner, Kristin Chenoweth, Timothy Olyphant, and Uzo Aduba
- Director: Ric Roman Waugh
- Rated: R
Three days before the college football national championship game, star quarterback LeMarcus James (Stephan James) and teammate Emmett Sunday (Alexander Ludwig) ignite a player’s strike declaring they won’t compete until all student-athletes are fairly compensated.
With billions of dollars on the line, the stakes could not be higher as their head coach (J.K. Simmons) and various stakeholders race to protect or destroy the prevailing collegiate athletics system.
The film is set to be released by STX Entertainment on Dec. 10.
‘Being the Ricardos’
- Genre: Biographical drama
- Cast: Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, J. K. Simmons, Nina Arianda, Tony Hale, Alia Shawkat, Jake Lacy, and Clark Gregg
- Director: Aaron Sorkin
- Rated: R
Oscar winners Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem star as the power couple behind the beloved 1950s television sitcom “I Love Lucy” in Oscar-winning writer and director Aaron Sorkin’s behind-the-scenes drama, “Being the Ricardos.”
During a single week of production on their hit series, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz battle with the show’s conservative television sponsor Philip Morris, muckraking gossip columnist Walter Winchell and each other, as a series of crises threatens to end their careers and perhaps their marriage.
An intimate glimpse into the pair’s often turbulent partnership, “Being the Ricardos” unveils the story behind Ball and Arnaz’s whirlwind courtship, their passionate love affair, and the burning ambition that made them leading innovators in the Golden Age of television.
On screen, Ball’s signature screwball comic genius, supported by longtime co-stars William Frawley (J.K. Simmons) and Vivian Vance (Nina Arianda) and the show’s legendary writing staff, make “I Love Lucy” an unprecedented popular success. In the boardroom, Arnaz’s visionary business acumen creates a brand-new paradigm for television production as they transform themselves from B-movie contract players into the founders of the world’s top independent TV production company, Desilu Productions.
But even as their on-screen marriage and soaring success make the pair one of America’s most admired couples, conflicting desires at home begin to eat away at everything they’ve accomplished.
The film is scheduled for a limited theatrical release Dec. 10 prior to streaming on Amazon Prime Video Dec. 21.
‘Red Rocket’
- Genre: Comedy and drama
- Cast: Simon Rex, Bree Elrod, and Suzanna Son
- Director: Sean Baker
- Rated: R
The audacious new film from writer-director Sean Baker, starring Simon Rex in a magnetic, live-wire performance, “Red Rocket” is a darkly funny and humane portrait of a uniquely American hustler and a hometown that barely tolerates him.
The film is scheduled to be released in theaters Dec. 10 by A24.
‘The Hating Game’
- Genre: Romantic comedy
- Cast: Lucy Hale, Austin Stowell, Damon Daunno, Sakina Jaffrey, and Corbin Bernsen
- Director: Peter Hutchings
- Rated: R
Based on the best-selling book by Sally Thorne, “The Hating Game” tells the story of ambitious good girl Lucy Hutton (Lucy Hale) pitted against her cold, efficient work nemesis, Joshua Templeton (Austin Stowell), for a huge promotion at publishing company Bexley & Gamin.
Trapped in a shared office, Lucy embarks on a ruthless game of one-upmanship against Josh, a rivalry that turns increasingly complicated by her mounting attraction to him after an innocent elevator ride turns NSFW. Is it love or just another game in their never-ending pursuit for the top job?
The film is set to be released in theaters and video on demand Dec. 10 by Vertical Entertainment.
‘The Last Son’
- Genre: Western
- Cast: Heather Graham, Sam Worthington, Machine Gun Kelly, Thomas Jane, and Greg Johnson
- Director: Tim Sutton
- Rated: R
Isaac LeMay (Sam Worthington) learns from a soothsayer that he is cursed and will be killed by one of his children.
To prevent the curse from coming true, he tracks down his spawn, whose bloodlines are confirmed by a hereditary birthmark, eventually finding his son Cal (Machine Gun Kelly), who is on a murdering rampage. With bounty hunters and the sheriff on their tail, LeMay must find a way to stop his son and end the curse.
The film is set to be released in theaters and video on demand Dec. 10 by VMI Worldwide.
‘Agnes’
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: Hayley McFarland, Molly Quinn, Sean Gunn, Rachel True, Chris Sullivan, Jake Horowitz, and Chris Browning
- Director: Mickey Reece
- Not rated
A nun’s disturbing behavior sparks rumors of demonic possession at a remote convent. When a priest-in-waiting and his disillusioned mentor are sent to investigate, their methods backfire, leaving a wake of terror and trauma.
The film will be released theatrically and on demand on Dec. 10 through Magnet Releasing.