TAMPA — Boy George & Culture Club are hitting the road for “The Letting It Go Show,” kicking off July 13 in West Palm Beach. The tour then rolls into the Tampa Bay area for a performance Saturday, July 15, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa.
Tickets start at $25. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
The tour also features special guests Howard Jones and Berlin across all dates. The prolific band will be performing all the hits, including “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me,” “Karma Chameleon,” and “Church of the Poisoned Mind,” right up to their current releases.
Produced by Live Nation, the 25-city run comes fresh on the heels of Boy George and Culture Club wrapping up their sold-out Vegas shows.
During the early ’80s, Culture Club racked up seven Top 10 hits in the U.K. and six Top 10 singles in the United States with their light, infectious pop-soul. Led by charismatic, cross-dressing lead singer Boy George, the band featured Roy Hay (guitar and keyboards), and Mikey Craig (bass guitar), and formerly included Jon Moss (drums and percussion). Moss left the band in 2021.
Dressed in flamboyant dresses and wearing heavy makeup, George’s androgynous style caught the attention of the public. The band released “Kissing to Be Clever,” their debut album, in 1982. The first to singles to be released — “White Boy” and “I’m Afraid of Me” — failed to chart. But the album also included the band’s breakthrough hit single, "Do You Really Want to Hurt Me." The ended up selling over 4 million copies worldwide in the 1980s.
The band’s follow-up album, “Colour by Numbers,” was released in 1983. The hit single “Karma Chameleon” reached No. 1 in several countries, and the album topped the chart. It has sold 10 million copies. Other popular singles from the album include “It’s a Miracle” and “Miss Me Blind.”
The band released “Waking Up with the House on Fire” in 1984, charting “The War Song” which hit No. 2 in the U.K. The album proved a disappointment in the United States.
Culture Club released one additional album — “From Luxury to Heartache” — before disbanding in 1987. Boy George pursued a solo career which led to several dance hits in Europe. In 1992, his cover of Dave Berry’s “The Crying Game,” used in the Neil Jordan movie of the same name, reached No. 22 on the U.K. Singles Chart and No. 15 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.
In 1995, George published his autobiography, “Take It Like a Man.” Culture Club reunited in 1998, issuing the two-disc set “VH1 Storytellers/Greatest Hits.” This was followed by “Don’t Mind If I Do,” a new studio album, in 1999. The album reached 64 on the U.K. charts. Culture Club next celebrated their 20th anniversary with a 2002 concert at Royal Albert Hall.
Culture Club reunited in 2014 for a tour. In 2018, they released the album “Life,” their first new album in nearly 20 years.
In 2023, Howard Jones marked the 40-year anniversary of the release of “New Song,” the hit that kicked off his career.
Jones’ most recent album is “Dialogue,” which was released in September of last year. “Dialogue” is the third album in a trilogy of electronic releases from Jones with multi-media project “Engage” coming out in 2015 and studio album “Transform” out in 2019. “Dialogue” garnered serious coverage in outlets such as Spin, Stereogum and more. Last summer’s headlining tour with his full band/electronic set-up, featuring special guest alternative music legend Midge, received rave reviews.
An electronic music pioneer, Jones has been a constant presence on the international touring scene for the past four decades, playing live in a number of different configurations including intimate solo shows and dates with his full high-tech band set-up. He first burst upon the contemporary music scene in 1983, with his very English songwriting and pioneering synthesizers with “New Song.” His first two albums “Human’s Lib” and “Dream into Action” were worldwide hits. “Human’s Lib” reached No. 1 in 1984 in the U.K. and featured the hits “New Song,” and “What Is Love?” In 1985, Jones released the follow-up, “Dream into Action,” which quickly became a Top 10 platinum album in the United States and featured the singles “Things Can Only Get Better,” “Life in One Day,” “No One Is to Blame,” and “Like to Get To Know You Well.”
Jones has sold nearly 10 million albums worldwide and continues to make new music and tour the world. He has performed on NBC’s top-rated morning and nighttime shows respectively, “Today” and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” His ubiquitous hits can be heard in such high-profile television series and films such as “Stranger Things,” “Breaking Bad,” “Watchmen,” “The Carrie Diaries,” “Superstore” and “Bumblebee.”
Berlin will forever be recognized as the American progenitor of electro-pop artistry with sensually appealing lyrics. Few bands emerging from the era of Berlin have achieved as far-reaching and long-lasting an impact and, rarely, such a timeless array of musical grooves. The Los Angeles-based band made its first national impression with the provocative single “Sex (I’m A…)” from the platinum-selling debut EP “Pleasure Victim” in 1982. “The Metro” and “No More Words” were also chart toppers, but it was the unforgettable, intimate, and strikingly beautiful love song, “Take My Breath Away” that took the band to another level. The ballad’s defining role in the Tom Cruise film, “Top Gun,” helped solidify Berlin’s everlasting place in American pop-culture. The song was a No. 1 international hit and received both the Golden Globe and Academy Award for Best Original Song in 1986.
Berlin’s discography has yielded 12 gold and platinum album awards. The band — founded by Terri Nunn, bassist John Crawford, and keyboard player David Diamond — made its everlasting place in American pop-culture. Nunn’s ongoing influence earned her the No. 11 spot on VH1.com’s 100 Greatest Women in Rock, while, as an actress, she played leading roles in films including “Katie: Portrait of a Centerfold” with Kim Basinger, and “Thank God It’s Friday” with Jeff Goldblum and Debra Winger.