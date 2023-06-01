TAMPA — Spotlights will perform Saturday, June 10, 8 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa.
Tickets start at $15. Visit www.theorpheum.com.
Spotlights features Mario Quintero on guitar, vocals, and keys; Sarah Quintero on bass and vocals; and Chris Enriquez on drums. The hypnotic trio is touring in support of their new album, “Alchemy for the Dead,” released in April.
The album, written and recorded following the band’s move to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, finds the trio once again balancing the tightrope of light and dark, toying with sonic texture.
In a press release announcing the current tour, Mario discussed the band’s mindset while writing and recording “Alchemy for the Dead.”
“Our focus when making this record was to not repeat ourselves,” he said. “I think we achieved our goal. Though we’re proud of all our releases, making just another ‘Spotlights’ album wasn’t an option. Pushing our own boundaries while creating something cathartic, yet strangely suffocating, with new sounds and textures as well as more personal and self-reflective themes, this album feels like a new fork in the path for us. Hopefully the listeners will follow.”
Prior to “Alchemy for the Dead,” the band released three albums, including “Tidals” in 2016, “Seismic” in 2018, and “Love & Decay” in 2019.
According to Ipecac Recordings, Spotlights occupy the space between a push-and-pull of jarring metallic catharsis and sweeping distortion. Even as either side vies for supremacy, neither extreme ever completely tightens its grip, allowing waves of melodic vocals and expressive sonic sorcery to breathe in the middle. This deft balancing act has enabled the trio to carve a singular lane.