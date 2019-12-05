A number of new movies will hit theaters this week, including the following films opening in wide release:
‘Playmobil: The Movie’
- Genre: Animation and family
- Cast: Wendi McLendon-Covey, Gabriel Bateman, Anya Taylor Joy, Jim Gaffigan, Meghan Trainor, Adam Lambert and Daniel Radcliffe
- Director: Lino Di Salvo
- Not yet rated
In Playmobil’s animated action adventure, a top secret organization has caused citizens from different lands to vanish from thin air.
The dashing and charismatic secret agent Rex Dasher (Daniel Radcliffe) must partner with smooth-talking food truck driver Del (Jim Gaffigan) and Marla (Anya Taylor-Joy) a smart, savvy civilian with her own secret agenda, to rescue them. Against unthinkable odds, the trio go on a fantastic journey across stunning new worlds as they gather clues for their rescue mission.
The following will open in limited release. It may be several weeks before these films appear in local movie theaters.
‘The Aeronauts’
- Genre: Drama and biography
- Cast: Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones
- Director: Tom Harper
- Rated: PG-13
In 1862, daredevil balloon pilot Amelia Wren (Felicity Jones) teams up with pioneering meteorologist James Glaisher (Eddie Redmayne) to advance human knowledge of the weather and fly higher than anyone in history.
While breaking records and furthering scientific discovery, their voyage to the very edge of existence helps the unlikely pair find their place in the world they have left far below them. But they face physical and emotional challenges in the thin air, as the ascent becomes a fight for survival.
‘A Million Little Pieces’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Billy Bob Thornton, Charlie Hunnam, Carla Juri and Aaron Taylor-Johnson
- Director: Sam Taylor-Johnson
- Rated: R
A young drug-addled writer approaching the bottom of his descent submits to two months of agonizing detox at a treatment center in Minnesota. While at the center, he meets an array of interesting characters.
‘Daniel Isn’t Real’
- Genre: Thriller and suspense
- Cast: Patrick Schwarzenegger, Miles Robbins, Sasha Lane and Hannah Marks
- Director: Adam Egypt Mortimer
- Not rated
Troubled college freshman Luke (Robbins) suffers a violent family trauma and resurrects his childhood imaginary friend Daniel (Schwarzenegger) to help him cope. Charismatic and full of manic energy, Daniel helps Luke to achieve his dreams, before pushing him to the very edge of sanity and into a desperate struggle for control of his mind — and his soul.
‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire’
- Genre: Drama and romance
- Cast: Noemie Merlant, Adele Haenel, Luana Bajrami and Valeria Golino
- Director: Celine Sciamma
- Rated: R
France, 1760. Marianne is commissioned to paint the wedding portrait of Héloïse, a young woman who has just left the convent. Because she is a reluctant bride-to-be, Marianne arrives under the guise of companionship, observing Héloïse by day and secretly painting her by firelight at night. As the two women orbit one another, intimacy and attraction grow as they share Héloïse’s first moments of freedom. Héloïse's portrait soon becomes a collaborative act of and testament to their love.