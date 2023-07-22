TAMPA — Memphis Lightning will perform Friday, July 28, 8 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa.
Tickets are $10 in advance and $13 the day of the show. Visit skipperssmokehouse.com.
Memphis Lightning is known for rock and roll and down and dirty blues.
The band has performed alongside blues legend Eddie "Blues Man" Kirkland. Their energetic performances harken back to an age when the juke joints were rockin’ and blues was king.
At 12 years old, Darren "Lil Bluesman" Thiboutot was riding shotgun and playing rock solid guitar on stage with Kirkland, as well as Buddy Guy. He was once selected by the Maine Blues Society to represent the state of Maine in the International Blues Challenge Youth Showcase. He is the youngest member of Memphis Lightning.
On the skins, riding the backbeat, and serving as the backbone of Memphis Lightning is Grammy nominated recording artist Darren "Big Red" Thiboutot. He has recorded and or played with artists such as Pinetop Perkins, Lazy Lester, The Hoodoo Kings, Tab Benoit, Kenny Neal, Sonny Landreth, and others.
As the eldest statesman, Rick "Slow Driver" McLennan has been laying down the bottom end for the Piners, Kirkland, and now Memphis Lightning.
“Trouble,” the band’s debut studio album, was released in 2017.
For more information, visit www.memphislightning.com.