Italian family circus set
LARGO — Zoppé: An Italian Family Circus has been added to the 2023 lineup at Central Park Performing Arts Center. Circus performances will run March 9-19 and will be presented under the big top in Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Tickets start at $25. Call 727-587-6793 or visit largoarts.com.
This captivating 175-year-old European circus has been run by the Zoppé family for eight generations. This enchanting, intimate show carries on centuries-old circus traditions, with bareback riding and equestrian stunts, clowning featuring Giovanni Zoppé and his son Julien, acrobats, jugglers, and more. Even the horses — and the talented performing dogs — are part of the family.
The Zoppé Family Circus welcomes guests into an intimate, 500-seat tent for a one-ring circus that honors the history of their old-world Italian circus tradition. The circus is propelled by a central story — as opposed to individual acts — that features acrobatic feats, equestrian showmanship, canine capers, clowning and plenty of audience participation.
Giovanni Zoppé, the director of the circus and a sixth-generation performer, says the show aims higher than what passes for circuses these days.
“We try to touch every emotion during the show,” he says on the official website. “They’ll laugh, they’ll cry, and they’ll feel for the characters. It’s more of an event than a show.”
For show times, visit largoarts.com.
Guild announces January exhibit
TARPON SPRINGS — An exhibit featuring the photography and paintings of Peggy McCardle will be presented in January at the Tarpon Art Guild Gallery, 161 E. Tarpon Ave., Tarpon Springs.
An artist reception will take place Saturday, Jan. 14, 5 to 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend and will have an opportunity to meet the artist.
McCardle is a painter and photographer whose work focuses on nature. The works in this solo show reflect her delight in the natural coast of Florida, especially the water birds.
The exhibition will run from Dec. 30 through Jan. 31. For information, call 727-940-2324.
Creneti solo show to Carrollwood Cultural Center
TAMPA — “My Year of Saying No” by Janice Creneti was recently selected as the 2023 Carrollwood Cultural Center Studio Project.
Performances will be presented Friday and Saturday, Jan. 13-14, 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Jan. 15, 2 p.m., at the Studio at Carrollwood Cultural Center, 13345 Casey Road, Tampa. Tickets are $15. Call 813-922-8167 or visit carrollwoodcenter.org/series/the-studio-project/.
The Studio Project is a recent initiative by Carrollwood Cultural Center to encourage local theater directors and performers to bring new works to the stage. The Studio Project awards the opportunity once a year donating the space and support for the project.
“My Year of Saying No” chronicles the author’s journey through the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic exploring the impacts of sexism, gender roles and society’s rigid expectations on mental health. Through the use of multimedia and multiple characters such as Patriarchy, Perfection, Zoom, Janice’s Body and COVID herself, this serio-comedy solo show tracks one woman’s journey to confront all that isn’t working in the world, and in her life, to build a path back to herself. It first debuted as a workshop performance in the 2021 Powerstories Theatre Voices of Women Theatre Festival.
Creneti is an award-winning actor and director with four decades of experience, including 18 years performing and directing in the Tampa Bay area. She has appeared in over 100 productions including live theater, TV and film and served for 12 years as the artistic director at West Coast Players in Clearwater.
For details about the show, visit www.janicecreneti.com/my-year-of-saying-no.
Second ‘Dancing with the Stars’ show added
CLEARWATER — Due to overwhelming demand, Ruth Eckerd Hall has added a second “Dancing with the Stars: Live Tour” show on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 4 p.m.
A limited number of tickets are still available for the 8 p.m. performance on Feb. 18. “Dancing with the Stars: Live!” will feature favorite professional dancers from the hit Disney+ original series performing brand new numbers as well as some of the showstoppers featured in season 31. Audiences at “Dancing with the Stars: Live!” will have the opportunity to experience the excitement, glitz and glamour they see in the ballroom live, up-close, and personal. Tickets start at $38.75 and are on sale now. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Keb’ Mo’ concert reschedued
CLEARWATER — The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre recently announced that the Keb’ Mo’ concert originally set for Monday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. has been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available for this concert and his concert scheduled on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $59. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Off-Central Players details shows
ST. PETERSBURG — After a short holiday respite, the Off-Central Players will kick off 2023 with plenty of laughs that mean something.
The Off Central Players are a not-for-profit professional theatre company that supports and nurtures the artistry of every participant, while honoring their identities, perspectives, and traditions that inspire creativity and self-expression with the many diverse artists of St. Petersburg and beyond. All shows take place at Studio Grand Central, an intimate theater, gallery, and performance venue in the heart of St. Petersburg's vibrant Grand Central District. For information visit www.studiograndcentral.com.
Opening Thursday, Feb. 9, is Kenneth Lonergan’s “This Is Our Youth,” a brilliant, darkly humorous, bittersweet portrait of youth poised on the cusp of the scary, disillusioning path to adulthood. Lonergan captures the painful, funny, and all-too-familiar coming-of-age moments, such as the point at which one’s youthful ideals are lost, the recognition of the disappointments and failures of one’s parents, the choice to hide from the adult world rather than face it. All these make the play resonant for audience members of all ages. Local favorites Sydney Reddish, Harrison Baxley, and Anthony Gervais star. Lead by producing artistic director Ward Smith, the Off-Central creative team features lighting designer Michael Horn, set design and build by Alan Mohney Jr. and stage management by Johnny Garde.
In March, St. Petersburg’s own internationally recognized theater artist Roxanne Fay stars in “Native Gardens.” Written by Karen Zacarias, Pablo, a high-powered lawyer, and doctoral candidate Tania, his very pregnant wife, are realizing the American dream when they purchase a house next door to community stalwarts Virginia and Frank. But a disagreement over a long-standing fence line soon spirals into an all-out war of taste, class, privilege, and entitlement. The hilarious results guarantee no one comes out smelling like a rose. The production will be directed by Jack Holloway.
