CLEARWATER — Multi-instrumentalist Eric Johnson will perform Sunday, March 15, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Born in Texas in 1964, Johnson is a vocalist, a composer and an accomplished pianist — but he is best known for his proficiency on the guitar. He plays many genres, including rock, blues, jazz fusion, soul, folk, new-age, classical, and country.
The guitar has been very good to Johnson, earning him international renown as a player, composer, recording artist and live entertainer as well as an ever-growing audience of admirers. And Johnson has been very good to the guitar, spotlighting its myriad melodic, sonic and lyrical splendors, paying homage to its heroes and innovators, collaborating and playing with many of its finest contemporary talents and fostering its continuing vibrancy as a primarily instrumental genre in popular music.
The Austin, Texas-based guitarist recently released a new album. “EJ Vol. II,” his 11th studio album, that follows its predecessor from 2016 which was simply “EJ,” an all-acoustic collection of songs that showcased nine original compositions and four covers. Johnson's approach was deeply honest, intimate, personal and delivered with organic emotion. With “EJ Vol II,” he presents new repertoire that combines electric and acoustic arrangements and once again represents a collection of originals with a couple of select covers.
Among the new songs, there is deep meaning and messaging with each track, sometimes figurative while at times literal.
On “Waterwheel,” he captures personal feelings about the gift of the flow of the spirit and synchronicity of all things under the universe in creation, utilizing the water wheel or an old paddle wheel that turns in water as the metaphorical symbolism. The song “Golden Way” approaches finding the true higher path in life, while the poignant “For the Stars” captures his introspection surrounding the loss of his mother as he looks up towards the sky at night wondering where she is now. Along with the 11 original songs there are two covers on the album: The Beatles “Hide Your Love Away” and Johnson’s arrangement of Bert Jansch’s take on the traditional “Black Waterside.”
To celebrate the new release, Johnson is on the road with his “Classics: Present and Past Tour.” The shows will feature music from “EJ Vol. II” alongside repertoire from his prolific career. The tour will also reunite the trio that recorded Johnson’s seminal release “Ah Via Musicom.” Joining Johnson are Tommy Taylor and Kyle Brock.
Over the course of more than four decades, Eric Johnson has been traveling on a prolific odyssey. Among Johnson's many accolades are a Grammy award for "Cliffs of Dover," a track from his Platinum certified “Ah Via Musicom;” lifetime induction into the Guitar Player Gallery of Greats, and his listing among the 100 Greatest Guitarists of the 20th Century by Musician.
Throughout his career, Johnson has approached music as a healing force, a way to enhance a listener’s consciousness and conjure joy and inspiration.
“That’s what I’ve always appreciated most about other artists,” he said in a press release promoting the new release. “Some artists inspire us to wake up and get back to the clarity of consciousness. With this record, I’m trying to do that too, because I appreciate it so much in other people.”
Over the course of more than four decades, Johnson’s creations have encompassed repertoire that cross pollinate various musical genres.
“It really boils down to the music and the song at the end of the day,” he said. “If it doesn’t have that it gets boring for me. The most important thing for me is to grow musically and make a more expansive and meaningful artistic statement with every new project.”