Seminole, FL (33772)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. High near 90F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 76F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.