The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the film industry. Movie theaters continue to operate with enhanced health and safety measures, following CDC recommended COVID-19 safety guidelines. Some films are tentatively scheduled for big-screen releases while others will be available digitally via video on demand.
‘Army of the Dead’
- Genre: Action and horror
- Cast: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Theo Rossi, Ana de la Reguera, Huma Qureshi, Omari Hardwick, Garrett Dillahunt, Hiroyuki Sanada, Raúl Castillo, Nora Arnezeder, Matthias Schweighofer, Samantha Win, Rich Cetrone, and Tig Notaro
- Director: Zack Snyder
- Rated: R
From filmmaker Zack Snyder, “Army of the Dead” takes place following a zombie outbreak that has left Las Vegas in ruins and walled off from the rest of the world.
When Scott Ward (Dave Bautista), a former zombie war hero who’s flipping burgers on the outskirts of the town he now calls home, is approached by casino boss Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada), it’s with the ultimate proposition: Break into the zombie-infested quarantine zone to retrieve $200 million sitting in a vault beneath the strip before the city is nuked by the government in 32 hours. With little left to lose, Ward takes on the challenge, assembling a ragtag team of experts for the heist.
With a ticking clock, a notoriously impenetrable vault, and a smarter, faster horde of Alpha zombies closing in, there’s only one thing for certain in this greatest heist ever attempted: Survivors take all.
The film was released May 14 in select theaters before streaming digitally on Netflix on May 21.
‘Four Good Days’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Mila Kunis, Glenn Close, Stephen Root, Joshua Leonard, Rebecca Field, Michael Hyatt, and Chad Lindberg
- Director: Rodrigo Garcia
- Rated: R
In an emotional journey based on a true story by Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post writer Eli Saslow, 31-year-old Molly (Mila Kunis) begs her estranged mother Deb (Glenn Close) for help fighting a fierce battle against the demons that have derailed her life.
Despite all she has learned over a decade of disappointment, grief and rage, Deb throws herself into one last attempt to save her beloved daughter from the deadly and merciless grip of heroin addiction. Powerhouse performances from Close and Kunis anchor director Rodrigo García’s poignant and unpredictable chronicle of mother and daughter fighting to regain the love and trust that once held them together.
The film was released April 30 in select theaters prior to being released via video on demand May 21 through Vertical Entertainment.
‘Seance’
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: Suki Waterhouse, Madisen Beaty, Ella-Rae Smith, Inanna Sarkis, Seamus Patterson, and Marina Stephenson-Kerr
- Director: Simon Barrett
- Rated: R
Camille Meadows is the new girl at the prestigious Edelvine Academy for Girls. Soon after her arrival, six girls invite her to join them in a late-night ritual, calling forth the spirit of a dead former student who reportedly haunts their halls. But before morning, one of the girls is dead, leaving the others wondering what they may have awakened.
The film is scheduled to be released in theaters and on demand May 21 by RLJE Films.
‘Riders of Justice’
- Genre: Drama and comedy
- Cast: Mads Mikkelsen, Nikolaj Lie Kaas, and Andrea Heick Gadeberg
- Director: Anders Thomas Jensen
- Not rated
“Riders of Justice” follows recently-deployed Markus, who is forced to return home to care for his teenage daughter after his wife is killed in a tragic train accident. But when a survivor of the wrecked train surfaces claiming foul play, Markus begins to suspect his wife was murdered and embarks on a mission to find those responsible.
The film is scheduled to be released May 21 through Magnet Releasing.
‘Final Account’
- Genre: Documentary
- Director: Luke Holland
- Rated: PG-13
In 2008, British filmmaker Luke Holland began interviewing the last living generation of Germans to have participated in Adolf Hitler’s Third Reich — not the infamously chilling names in history books, but the everyday citizens who carried out the plans made by the architects of mass-scale genocide. These were the young men and women, then just starting their lives, who became SS members, Wehrmacht fighters, concentration camp guards and silent civilian witnesses.
More than a decade and 250 interviews later, Holland has created “Final Account,” a raw and urgent document that reflects, in the most direct and personal way, on the question of how otherwise ordinary, aspirational human beings took part in one of the most extraordinary of all human crimes. As Holland mixes in-depth witness statements, previously unseen archival material and haunting current-day footage, what comes to the fore is a portrait of how rapidly moral norms can evaporate and how myths and denial can fill the vacuum.
No two of the film’s subjects have the same response to the reality of the past. In the midst of childhood recollections that quickly turn unsettling — and their attempts to describe the enormity of what they saw, heard, felt and did in the moment — there is both lamentation and justification, reckoning and refusal. At once arresting and troubling in its insistent humanity, “Final Account” reverberates with themes of our times — examining the perils of authority, conformity, national identity and ideological mythmaking; and laying bare both the dark fog and piercing clarity of human memory.
The film is scheduled to be released May 21 through Focus Features.
‘Dream Horse’
- Genre: Comedy and sports
- Cast: Toni Collette, Damian Lewis, Owen Teague, Joanna Page, Karl Johnson, Steffan Rhodri, Anthony O'Donnell, Nicholas Farrell, and Sian Phillips
- Director: Euros Lyn
- Rated: PG
Experience the inspiring true story of Dream Alliance, an unlikely racehorse bred by small town bartender, Jan Vokes (Toni Collette).
With very little money and no experience, Jan convinces her neighbors to chip in their meager earnings to help raise Dream and compete with the racing elites. Their investment pays off as Dream rises through the ranks and becomes a beacon of hope in their struggling community.
The film is scheduled to be released in select theaters May 21 prior to a video on demand release June 11 through Bleecker Street.
‘The Dry’
- Genre: Mystery and thriller
- Cast: Eric Bana, Genevieve O'Reilly, Keir O'Donnell and John Polson
- Director: Robert Connolly
- Rated: R
Federal Agent Aaron Falk returns to his hometown after an absence of over 20 years to attend the funeral of his childhood friend, Luke, who allegedly killed his wife and child before taking his own life — a victim of the madness that has ravaged this community after more than a decade of drought.
When Falk reluctantly agrees to stay and investigate the crime, he opens up an old wound — the death of 17-year-old Ellie Deacon. Falk begins to suspect these two crimes, separated by decades, are connected. As he struggles to prove not only Luke’s innocence but also his own, Falk finds himself pitted against the prejudice towards him and pent-up rage of a terrified community.
IFC Films will release “The Dry” May 21.