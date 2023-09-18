Branagh capably blends horror, mystery in ‘A Haunting in Venice’
Everyone who has lost someone close unexpectedly yearns for closure: to resolve any unfinished business, to fully express their true feelings, and to convey whatever earnest avowals went unspoken during the person’s lifetime. That yearning can be devastating and overwhelming, pushing some people to seek out extraordinary means to reunite, even briefly, with those who have drawn their last breath. Beginning in the 19th century, spiritualists offered the bereaved a line of communication to the spirit world through mediums. Conversations with the dead — or “discarnate humans,” the term used by spiritualists — could be conducted through formal sessions known as séances.
Séances have become a popular trope in both horror and mystery cinema. Among the films that feature séance sequences are 1944’s “The Uninvited,” 1964’s “Séance on a Wet Afternoon,” 1973’s “The Legend of Hell House,” 1980’s “The Changeling,” 2001’s “The Others,” 2009’s “Drag Me to Hell,” and 2018’s “Hereditary.” This year has already seen the release of several films revolving around séances, including “Brooklyn 45” and “Haunted Mansion,” as well as “Talk to Me,” the Australian supernatural horror film directed by Danny and Michael Philippou, in which characters discover they can use a mysterious embalmed hand to talk to the dead.
In “A Haunting in Venice,” detective Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) has sweet-talked novelist Ariadne Oliver (Tina Fey) into attending a séance at an expansive, disintegrating palazzo owned by opera singer Rowena Drake (Kelly Reilly). Rowena has enlisted medium Joyce Reynolds (Michelle Yeoh) to help her reconnect with her dead daughter Alicia (Rowan Robinson). Ariadne approaches Hercule and asks him to help her expose the medium as a fraud during the séance.
Branagh directs “A Haunting in Venice,” his third murder mystery film based on the work of Agatha Christie. This film follows 2022’s “Death on the Nile.” The first film in the series, “Murder on the Orient Express,” was released in 2017.
Released in theaters on Sept. 15 by 20th Century Studios, “A Haunting in Venice” features a screenplay by Michael Green, based on the 1969 Christie novel “Hallowe'en Party” — though I think it is more accurate to say the film is inspired by the events depicted in that novel. Green shifts the setting from a quaint English village in the countryside to post-war Italy. Some of Christie’s original characters remain, but their backstories are significantly revised. The list of both victims and suspects do not exactly correspond.
And I hate to say it: There’s no séance in “Hallowe'en Party.”
So, Branagh and Green have taken a few liberties with Christie’s creation. The resulting film is a solid addition to Branagh’s growing Poirot franchise, blending eerie atmosphere with meticulous, analytical sleuthing.
Deftly combining elements of horror and mystery, Branagh evokes old Hollywood as well as the Golden Age of Detective Fiction. The film resonates with qualities found in classics of the genre by Alfred Hitchcock and Orson Welles, and is simultaneously reminiscent in its aggressive theatrical approach to Branagh’s own neo-noir thriller “Dead Again” from 1991.
At the beginning of the film, the celebrated sleuth is living in self-exile in Venice having lost his faith in God and humanity. Set in 1947, the lingering strain of World War II weighs heavily on several characters. Some have lived for years knowing only the turmoil of battle, subjugation, forced migration, and the grisly atrocities of fascist governments.
Branagh sets the right tone across the cinematic landscape, subtly depicting both gratitude that hostilities have ended as well as an enduring sense of fatigue and loss. Hercule’s world-weariness is a reflection of the widespread ennui that persists in Europe at this time.
Rowena’s crumbling palazzo is a metaphor for post-war Europe. It exudes putrefying luxury, waning stateliness, and unsustainable sophistication. Age and heinousness have tarnished any charm it once possessed. Whether or not the residence is actually haunted by the rumored ghosts of its former tenants, Branagh successfully portrays it as hauntingly bleak and overrun with melancholy and anxiety.
Of course, a guest at the party is murdered. A raging storm means the local police cannot respond until the following morning, forcing Poirot out of retirement to solve the mystery.
In directing “A Haunting in Venice,” Branagh may be accused of favoring style over substance, and of committing overindulgences of genre. He perpetrates his excesses with such bravura and authenticity that it comes across as graceful reverence rather than garish pastiche.
The film is loaded with striking visuals, enigmatic characters, and dramatic tension. Branagh emphasizes enclosed spaces, confinement, and the stifling constraints thrust upon us by trauma and obligation in a nod both to Gothic horror and locked-room mysteries.
As a labyrinthine whodunnit, “A Haunting in Venice” more than satisfies with its engrossing ensemble of suspects and its ingenious twists. It is Branagh’s superb portrayal of Poirot, though, that truly captivates: In this outing, the celebrated detective is struggling with philosophical quandaries while trying to solve a crime.