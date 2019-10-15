TAMPA — Aaron Tippin will take the stage Tuesday, Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa.
Tickets start at $25. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
The performance will be part of Tippin’s 25th anniversary tour. The country music legend has released nine studio albums and two compilations over the course of his career. He has earned six gold certifications and a platinum certification for his albums. In addition, Tippin has charted more than 30 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, including the No. 1 hits “There Ain’t Nothin’ Wrong with the Radio” (1992), “That’s as Close as I’ll Get to Loving You” (1995) and “Kiss This” (2000), as well as the Top 10 hits “You’ve Got to Stand for Something” (1990), “I Wouldn’t Have It Any Other Way” (1992), “My Blue Angel” (1993), “Working Man's Ph.D” (1993), “For You I Will” (1998) and “Where the Stars and Stripes and the Eagle Fly” (2001).
On his website, Tippin says that nobody was more surprised than him that he got an invitation to join the roster of Nashville powerhouse RCA back in 1990. At the time the deal came through, he had almost given up hope of success as a vocalist, concentrating on his budding career as a songwriter.
“I thought my chances were gone,” Tippin says on the website. “I came to town when I was about 25 years old. I had been seriously trying to get a record deal for about three or four years. I just thought ‘Man, this ain’t gonna happen.’ I really had settled into songwriting, and my songs started to get recognized. One of the gals down at RCA — Mary Martin heard me singing my demos. She said, ‘Who is that?’ They said, ‘That’s that Tippin guy down there who writes for Acuff/Rose — the muscle guy.’ She said ‘That’s hillbilly. That’s country. Let me hear what else he’s got. I want to meet him.”
At that time, the RCA label was hot with Clint Black on the top of the charts along with artists such as the Judds and Keith Whitley. Label chief Joe Galante felt Tippin could bring more success.
“I’m so thankful that Joe took a chance on me,” Tippin says. “It sure worked out, and I had a great run there.”
In the past decade, Tippin has recorded several musically diverse projects, including “In Overdrive,” the well-received 2009 truck driving album. He also partnered with restaurant chain Cracker Barrel for the release “He Believed.”