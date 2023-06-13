Daddy-Daughter Date Night: Fathers and daughters can listen to music and take photos as they create their own floral arrangement to take home. Free. 5-7 p.m. Thursday (June 15). Chick-fil-A, 2516 Gulf-to-Bay Blvd., Clearwater. 727-723-1992.
Railfan Friday: Father’s Day Weekend: Dads who love trains won’t want to miss this night of train watching with games, a model train room and food trucks. Free (donations appreciated). 5-8 p.m. Friday (June 16). Dade City Heritage and Cultural Museum, 14206 U.S. 98 Bypass. 352-424-5778.
Father’s Day Daddy Date Night: Fathers can join their children for an evening of open play with crafts, bubbles, music, a glow dance party, pizza, juice and water. Socks required. $19 father-child pair, $5 additional sibling. 5:30-7 p.m. Friday (June 16). Little Explorers, 35225 U.S. 19, Palm Harbor. 727-286-6896.
Father Figure Son-Daughter Dance: Fathers and father figures can join their sons and daughters for a night of dancing with appetizers and a photo. $30 (two), $7 additional guest. 7-9:30 p.m. Friday (June 16). Shekinah Glory Cathedral, 402 W English St., Plant City. 813-443-4684.
Coffee Connoisseur: Caffeine-loving dads will enjoy a tasting flight of eight different coffees and a look into the secrets of coffee’s history, different coffee varieties and roasting methods. $30. 10 a.m.-noon Saturday (June 17). Epicurean Hotel, 1207 S Howard Ave., Tampa. 813-999-8726.
Father’s Day Mug Handle Building: Spend Father’s Day with any special man in your life learning how to make hand-built stoneware mugs. $76. 10 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Saturday (June 17). Practically Pikasso, 6850 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 727-822-5204.
Father’s Day at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium: Dads get half-price admission to the aquarium this weekend with the purchase of any other admission. In addition to the usual attractions, there will be Father’s Day craft activities. $35.95, $26.95 children (regular admission). 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday (June 17-18). 249 Windward Passage, Clearwater. 727-441-1790.
Father’s Day Painting: Kids get step-by-step instruction on painting a gift for Dad. Includes materials, pizza, drinks and outdoor playtime. $25. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday (June 17). Hope Grove School, 421 Main St., Dunedin. 703-586-8426.
Father’s Day Kids Crafts: Mom and the kids can decorate cookie cake slices for Dad. Free. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday (June 17). Publix GreenWise Market at Water Street Tampa, 555 Channelside Drive. 813-221-4121.
Father-Daughter Dance: Dad can dress to impress and take his little lady for a dance with dinner, drinks, dessert and a photo booth. $25. 4-7 p.m. Saturday (June 17). Rising Star Events and Planning, 5026 Gall Blvd., Zephyrhills. 813-618-0700.
Father’s Day Dance: Bring Dad to dance to live music by the Jackie V Group. An optional German meal and pretzels will be available for purchase. $10, $7 members. 6-11 p.m. Saturday (June 17). German American Society of Pinellas County, 8098 66th St. N, Pinellas Park. 727-350-6520.
Father’s Day Grilling Dinner: Enjoy an evening out celebrating the father figure in your life, and learn some great grilling techniques in the process. $60. 6:30 p.m. Saturday (June 17). Publix Aprons Cooking School of Citrus Park, 7835 Gunn Highway, Tampa. 813-926-4465.
Richard’s Run: The 10th annual Father’s Day family walk, jog or dog run includes a doggie bandana, copy of New Barker Magazine and a post-event breakfast. Benefits Moffitt Cancer Center. $30, 12 and younger free. 8 a.m. Sunday (June 18). Ulele, 1810 N Highland Ave., Tampa. 813-999-4952.
Father’s Day Glass Blowing: Dad can get “blown away” as you work together to gather molten glass, work it, color it, blow the bubble, shape the hot glass and create two pieces of glass art. $220. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday (June 18). Gott Glass Studio and Gallery, 811 E Knollwood St., Tampa. 813-267-1762.
Father’s Day Church Service and Meal: Enjoy a traditional church service followed by a complimentary meal for the entire family. Free. 10:30 a.m. Sunday (June 18). Thryve Church, 5015 N 17th St., Tampa. 813-999-1359.
Father’s Day Beer Release: Rad dads won’t want to miss the opportunity to sip on the first Helles “Big Dad Energy” lager. Brisket with burnt end mac and cheese and baked beans will be available. No cover. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday (June 18). Florida Avenue Brewing Co., 2029 Arrowgrass Drive, Wesley Chapel. 813-452-6333.
Bay Area Riders Father’s Day Celebration: Motorcycle families are invited to this Father’s Day celebration with a barbecue, drinks, a bounce house, music by DJ Grimey and plenty of motorcycles to see. Free. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday (June 18). Al Lopez Park, 4810 N Himes Ave., Tampa. 727-334-2027.
Father’s Day Pirate Water Taxi Cruise: Dads ride free with any paid child or adult ticket. Hop on and hop off at any stops along the Riverwalk and downtown area to enjoy restaurants, museums and attractions nearby. Beer, wine and nonalcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. Tickets must be purchased onboard to get free admission for Dad. $34, $24 child, dads free. 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sunday (June 18). 333 S Franklin St., Tampa. 813-223-7999.
Father’s Day Show: Don’t make Dad cook on Father’s Day. Take him out for an interactive sports-themed day with a live podcast by Pete Blake of the Sports Web, surprise guests, giveaways, door prizes and sports-themed food. $67. $21 ages 4-11, $1 age 3 and younger. Noon and 6 p.m. Sunday (June 18). 25778 Frontage Road, Clearwater. 727-239-1028.
Father’s Day at the Lodge: Bring Dad to chill poolside at this party with live music, grilled food, icy drinks, a “hot legs” contest and a tool chest raffle. Free. Noon Sunday (June 18). Elks Lodge 1224, 2675 66th St. N, St. Petersburg. 727-344-6552.
Father’s Day Cornhole Tournament: Up to 32 two-person teams toss bags in this fun competition with music, food and drinks. $15. Noon-4 p.m. Sunday (June 18). Starkey Market, 3460 Starkey Blvd., New Port Richey.
Father’s Day Classic Car Show: Enjoy a show of classic cars of all types with music by Jerry Galanti, prizes for the top five cars and food available for purchase. Benefits the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Spectators free, $20 car registration. 1-5 p.m. Sunday (June 18). Mik’s Legends at Silverthorn, 4550 Golf Club Lane, Spring Hill.
Father’s Day Car Show: Car lovers will enjoy this judged show with music, food and vendors. Free. 5-9 p.m. Sunday (June 18). Diesel Garage Grill and Bar, 34200 U.S. 19 N, Palm Harbor. 727-450-2900.
Father’s Day Comedy Show: Features Alonzo Zoeboe 69 Brock, who is known for his role as a pimp turned pastor in “Church Sessions” and his role as a neighborhood bootlegger and standup comedian in “Debit Card Life Matters.” $25. 7-9 p.m. Sunday (June 18). 3711 E Busch Blvd., Tampa.