Center Stage Concerts
LARGO – Anton Doran will perform Thursday, March 24, at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
Doors will open at 11:45 a.m. Cost is $15 a person. Tickets are on sale at the center.
Described as “a cross between Billy Joel, Elton John, John Denver & James Taylor,” Doran is the ultimate tribute artist. In addition to trying to connect with the audience, he gives careful attention to not only the music, but also the character he’s playing. Doran is showcasing the music of two legends in this show: Elton John and Billy Joel.
Call 727-518-3131 for information.
Largo Palooza
LARGO — As part of the Largo Palooza series, the Totally Rad ’80s Party will be presented Friday, March 25, 7 to 8:30 p.m., at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
Cost is $10 a person. Call 727-518-3131 for information.
Lace up your high-top sneakers, tease up your hair and come relive the ’80s. In addition to the show, there will be an ’80s music karaoke challenge, trivia, a Valley Girl accent contest and a dress-up contest. It’ll be, like, totally awesome!
Greenfest
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — Greenfest will take place Saturday, March 26, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 200 24th Ave N, Indian Rocks Beach.
The eco-friendly event will feature vendors selling products and services as well as representatives from nonprofit organizations. There also will be food, beer, and wine available for purchase along with a children’s area, silent auction, live music and handmade gifts.
Greenfest helps bring community awareness to the impact of our carbon footprint and how to reduce it by recycling, using ecological friendly produce, buying local and organic and shining a spotlight on the importance of conservation efforts to sustain our environment.
For information, visit www.facebook.com/irbgreenfest.
Craft Fair & Yard Sale
LARGO — The Spring Fling Craft Fair & Yard Sale will take place Saturday, March 26, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the grounds of My Home Church, 10202 131st St. N., Largo.
For information, call Pastor Richardson at 727-595-7940.
Rotary Runs the Beach
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — Indian Rocks Beach Rotary Club is back on the beach with the third annual Rotary Runs the Beach 5K run and 1-mile walk Saturday, March 26, at 8 a.m.
The run and walk will take place on the beach at 1700 Gulf Blvd. on Indian Rocks Beach. The 5K will be a timed race and medals will be awarded to winners by age groups.
The Original Crabby Bill’s Restaurant is the main sponsor of the event. It will host an after-party at the restaurant where registrants will receive a free beverage. An all-you-can-eat buffet will be offered by for $10.
For more on race details and to register for the race go to: www.runsignup.com/race/FL/indianrocksbeach/RotaryRunsTheBeach.
The event benefits Rotary’s local and international causes
First responders appreciation
CLEARWATER — Local first responders will be honored Saturday, March 26, at a special community appreciation event at Quaker Steak & Lube, 10400 49th St.
The family-oriented celebration will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. It will include vendors, exhibits, demonstrations, vehicle and law enforcement displays, and live music.
The event is produced by For Others LLC/Supporting First Responders. For information, email SteveFiske13@gmail.com.
Highland Kingdom Battle
LARGO — Highland Kingdom Battle is set for Wednesday, March 30, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Highland Recreation Complex, 400 Highland Ave., Largo.
Bring your soft dart gun for a night of battle games. Kids will burn off some energy while playing fun games and challenges. Eye protection is required.
Preregistration is highly recommended as space is limited. Call 727-518-3016 for information.
Belleair Women’s Republican Club
BELLEAIR — The Belleair Women’s Republican Club will host Ed Hooper, Florida State Senator, as speaker Friday, April 1, at Belleair Country Club, One Country Club Road, Belleair.
Social time will begin at 11:30 a.m. with luncheon and speaker to follow at noon.
Please remit your $32 check by mail to BWRC Treasurer Robin Schenck, 301 Belleview Road, Belleair, FL 33756, to reach her by March 25, as that will secure a reservation for a meal. No walk-ups can be accommodated.
South Pasadena Block Party
SOUTH PASADENA — The city of South Pasadena is looking for sponsors for its annual Block Party scheduled for Saturday, April 2, at Bay View Park, 7054 Sunset Drive.
The event will feature a car show, food trucks, children’s activities, live music and more.
Sponsors will have their logos featured on promotional materials and will have opportunities to participate in the event. Contact City Hall at cityhall@mysouthpasadena.com. For more information about sponsorship levels check out www.mysouthpasadena.com.
Registration for the car show is free. Only 50 slots are available. Visit the city website or contact South49 via email at so49web@aol.com or JSRTraining@aol.com.
Outdoors Expo, Boat Show
TAMPA — The 31st annual News Channel 8 Outdoors Expo and Boat Show will run Friday through Sunday, April 8-10, at Armature Works, 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa.
Hours will be Friday, noon to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.
The family-friendly event will provide attendees with the ability to tour boats in the water. The Armature Works Food Hall will be open. There also will be a dog-friendly outdoor space, seminars, and activities throughout the whole event. There will be meet-and-greet opportunities with the News Channel 8 anchors.
With nearly 100,000 square feet of exhibits and activity space, the expo is the perfect place to explore boats of all shapes and sizes, boating accessories, fishing gear, apparel, outdoor supplies, and much more.
There will be raffle giveaways all weekend.
Parking is subject to Armature Works lots and garage rates and can be paid on site.
Visit www.wfla.com/outdoors-expo-and-boat-show/.
Women’s Christian Club
CLEARWATER — The Clearwater Women’s Christian Club will meet Wednesday, April 13, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at Banquet Masters, 13355 49th St., Clearwater.
The speaker will be Carol Barbacos who will present “Looking through Rose Colored Glasses Is Not What It’s Cut Out to Be.” The meeting also will feature harp music by Victoria Garcia.
To RSVP, call Mary at 727-461-4521 or Ruth at 727-797-5922.
McGough Park Garage Sale
LARGO — The McGough Park Community Garage Sale will take place Saturday, April 16, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at McGough Nature Park, 11901 146th St. N., Largo.
Buyers and vendors are welcome. Admission is free for buyers. Vendor cost is $10 per table. To reserve a table, call 727-518-3047.
Largo Palooza
LARGO — As part of the Largo Palooza series, Gone Country will be presented Friday, April 22, 7 to 8:30 p.m., at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alt. Keene Road, Largo.
Cost is $10 a person. Call 727-518-3131 for information.
Celebrate country songs from all over the timeline. The event will feature the music of classic country such as George Jones and Johnny Cash, broadly popular artists like Kenny Rogers and Garth Brooks, and current artists including Carrie Underwood and Florida Georgia Line
Largo Live — Block
LARGO — Largo Live on Your Block will be presented Friday, April 22, 6 to 8 p.m., at Northwest Park, 1599 Sixth Ave. NW, Largo.
Largo Live on your Block is a music series that will bring live entertainment to four Largo parks. Attendees can bring chairs or blankets and listen to live music or play games. Food trucks will be on-site selling treats and more. The music starts are 6:30 p.m.
For information, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014.
City to host ShredFest
LARGO — The city of Largo will host ShredFest event Saturday, April 23, at the Starkey Road Collection Center, 1551 Starkey Road, Largo.
The free event will run from 9 a.m. to noon, or until full capacity has been reached. This easy, drive-through event allows residents to bring up to five boxes of documents for free and secure on-site shredding and recycling. All patrons are to remain in their cars during the event.
The Starkey Road Recycling Center is also a 24-hour facility where residents can drop off their mixed recycling at no cost, recycle used cooking oil, and pick up free, recycled mulch all year-round. ShredFest is part of the city of Largo’s sustainability initiatives. To learn more about ShredFest or other upcoming events, visit OurFutureLargo.com.
Largo Live — Block
LARGO — Largo Live on Your Block will be presented Friday, April 29, 6 to 8 p.m., at George C. McGough Nature Park, 11901 146th St. N., Largo.
Largo Live on your Block is a music series that will bring live entertainment to four Largo parks. Attendees can bring chairs or blankets and listen to live music or play games. Food trucks will be on-site selling treats and more. The music starts are 6:30 p.m.
For information, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014.
Playcon: Gaming & Comics
LARGO — Playcon, a gaming and comic book convention, will be presented Saturday, April 30, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., at the Highland Recreation Complex, 400 Highland Ave., Largo.
Playcon is a celebration of gaming, comics, and nerd culture. Featured will be vendors catering to these interests that include toys and collectibles, artwork, apparel, comic books, games, and more. There will also be gaming competitions, free-play gaming, cosplay contest and guests, and panels. This is a family-friendly event.
Cost is $7 in advance and $10 the day of the event for ages 12 and older. Children 11 and younger will be admitted for free. Visit playlargo.com.
Largo Live — Block
LARGO — Largo Live on Your Block will be presented Friday, May 6, 6 to 8 p.m., at Datsko Park, 3099 Whitney Road, Largo.
Largo Live on your Block is a music series that will bring live entertainment to four Largo parks. Attendees can bring chairs or blankets and listen to live music or play games. Food trucks will be on-site selling treats and more. The music starts are 6:30 p.m.
For information, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014.
Beauty in Bloom
BELLEAIR — The Belleair Women’s Republican Political Committee will present its spring fashion show and luncheon, Beauty in Bloom, on Friday, May 6, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Belleair Country Club, One Country Club Lane, Belleair.
A minimum donation of $50 will reserve a seat if received by April 29. Make checks payable to BWRPC and mail to: Carol Shea, 2903 Sunrise Drive, Clearwater. Please indicate quiche or veggie plate along with check. Unfortunately, no walkups can be accommodated.
Mother’s Day Plants
CLEARWATER — The Clearwater Garden Club will host the annual Mother’s Day Plant Sale Saturday, May 7, 8 a.m. to noon, at the club, 405 Seminole St., Clearwater.
The sale will feature hundreds of young plants, flowers, and trees, all locally grown by friends and members of the club. Additionally, Clearwater Community Gardens will be offering herbs and vegetables grown at their gardens. All plants are priced to sell.
For information, visit clearwatergardenclub.com.
Largo Live — Block
LARGO — Largo Live on Your Block will be presented Friday, May 13, 6 to 8 p.m., at Woodrow Park, 290 3rd St. NW, Largo.
Largo Live on your Block is a music series that will bring live entertainment to four Largo parks. Attendees can bring chairs or blankets and listen to live music or play games. Food trucks will be on-site selling treats and more. The music starts are 6:30 p.m.
For information, call 727-587-6740, ext. 5014.
To submit event announcements, email editorial@TBNweekly.com. Please include contact information on all submissions. Announcements are printed as space allows.