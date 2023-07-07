ST. PETERSBURG — The St. Petersburg Concert Association will present Seals & Crofts 2, in their first Tampa Bay appearance, on Thursday, July 13, 7:30 p.m., at the Palladium Theater, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $25. Visit mypalladium.org.
Together, Brady Seals and Lua Crofts perform the classics of iconic 1970s soft-rock duo Seals & Crofts —songs like “Summer Breeze,” “Get Closer,” “Diamond Girl” and “We May Never Pass This Way (Again)” — artfully re-imagined with a reverent nod to the past, and harmonies as sweet as a breath of springtime air.
For Seals & Crofts 2, musical magic is all in the family.
A founding member of the platinum-selling country band Little Texas, Brady Seals is also part of Texas music’s royal family, counting both Jim Seals of Seals & Crofts and country legend “England” Dan Seals as first cousins. Acclaimed singer/songwriter Troy Seals is his uncle.
Brady co-wrote three consecutive No. 1 songs for Little Texas — including “What Might Have Been,” “God Blessed Texas” and “My Love” — winning him ASCAP’s Triple Play award.
Lua Crofts’ father is none other than Dash Crofts himself, Jim’s partner for all those wonderful years and unforgettable songs. Lua made her recording debut at the age of 7, singing with her father and mother on a children’s album.
Brady explains how Seals & Crofts 2 came to be.
“I asked Lua to sing on a musical project that I was working on at the time called “The Seals Family Album,” to sing on my rendition of “Summer Breeze,” and it was magical,” Brady said. “We both knew immediately we needed to explore working together more.”
Brady paused the project he was working on and started focusing on Seals & Crofts 2.
“Lua and I feel honored to carry the torch and remind everyone just how special the Seals & Crofts catalog really is,” he added.
Along with S&C chestnuts, Seals & Crofts 2, and their band, play original music and a cross-section of their favorite harmony-based songs — including “I’d Really Love to See You Tonight,” an unforgettable mega-hit made famous by Brady’s cousin “England Dan” and John Ford Coley.