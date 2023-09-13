Guests of honor include MST3K alum Elliot Kalan, authors Mark McLaughlin and Michael Sheehan Jr.
TAMPA — If you’re hoping to meet any of the malignant entities that comprise the Great Old Ones, your best bet just may be the Tampa Bay area’s very own science fiction, fantasy and horror convention — even if the Cthulhu you meet is actually just a frat boy from Miskatonic University with killer cosplay skills.
The Stone Hill Science Fiction Association will present Necronomicon 2023, running Sept. 22-24, at Embassy Suites USF, 3705 Spectrum Blvd., Tampa.
Weekend membership costs $45 a person through Sept. 16. At the door ticket prices are $30 for either a Friday or Saturday membership; $20 for a Sunday membership; or $60 for a weekend membership. For information and to purchase tickets, visit www.necronomicontampa.org.
The convention will feature informative panels and a full schedule of gaming, events and programs including a cosplay fashion show, NecronomiProm, the Igor/Ygor Party, and the Great I Scream Social and Yard Sale. Necronomicon 2023 also will feature an art show and vendor room, fan cabaret, a film festival, and various workshops.
Convention organizers have selected dozens of panel topics for Necronomicon 2023. The lineup is still being finalized, but the schedule currently includes panels such as “Remaining Sane While Working with Publishing Professionals,” “Day Jobs and Financial Wisdom for Creatives,” “No Cost/Low Cost Resources for Writers and Artists,” “AI and Sci Fi,” “Satire’s Next Big Fish.” A few adult-oriented panels have been added this year, including “Writing Sex” and “How the Smut Stole Fanfic.”
Attendees also will find photo booth opportunities, trivia competitions, live action role playing, and other special events.
This year’s guests of honor include comedian Elliott Kalan and authors Mark McLaughlin and Michael Sheehan Jr.
Kalan has written for TV shows such as “Mystery Science Theater 3000” and “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.” He is the author of “Horse Meets Dog,” a funny tale of misunderstandings for younger readers.
McLaughlin has been writing fiction for most of his life, while still working in the fields of marketing and public relations. A Bram Stoker Award-winning author of fiction, nonfiction, poetry and more, McLaughlin’s books fit within the literary tradition of H.P. Lovecraft, Robert W. Chambers, Ambrose Bierce, and Robert Bloch. McLaughlin’s fiction collections include “Empress of the Living Dead,” “Dimension of Monsters,” “Umbra Sapiens,” “The Spiderweb Tree,” “Best Little Witch-House in Arkham,” and “Hideous Faces, Beautiful Skulls.”
In a recent interview with Tampa Bay Newspapers, McLaughlin talked about his writing and being associated with a niche genre.
“My main genres would be weird fiction and dark fantasy, or a combination of the two, followed closely by Lovecraftian fiction,” he said. “Being identified with a specific subgenre is necessary for readers to find what they want to read. Some authors write about what interests them, and others write about what they think will make a profit, regardless of their interest level. Michael and I only write about what interests us, and happily, it garners sales.”
Sheehan has been collaborating with McLaughlin on dark fantasy stories for more than a decade.
“Lovecraftian collections that I’ve written with my best friend and collaborator, Michael Sheehan Jr., include ‘Horrors & Abominations,’ ‘Nightmares & Tentacles,’ ‘The House of the Ocelot,’ ‘The Prisoner of Carcosa,’ ‘City of Living Shadows,’ ‘The Wrath of Nyarlathotep,’ ‘Weird Worship,’ and more,” McLaughlin said. “We’ve known each other for more than 13 years.”
McLaughlin’s earliest stories and poems were published when he was still a teenager. Those early works appeared in the late 1970s and early 1980s in magazines such as “The Diversifier,” “The Argonaut,” and “Space & Time.” He also served as editor of “The Urbanite” in the 1990s, publishing authors as Hugh B. Cave, Jeffrey Thomas, Thomas Ligotti, Caitlín R. Kiernan, and Wilum H. Pugmire. Over the course of his career, he has tracked changes in the publishing world.
“The emergence of the internet has made it easier than ever for writers to submit their work and for publishers to launch online publications,” he said. “That means more opportunities for writers worldwide. Since more writers are entering the arena, it also means more competition for me. But I’ve never been afraid of competition.”
One of McLaughlin’s recent publications is “Crushed Velvet: Poems of Horror & Beauty,” a book that collects some of his best poetry from throughout his career.
“I was one of the authors of ‘The Gossamer Eye,’ a collection that won the 2002 Bram Stoker Award for Superior Achievement in Poetry category,” McLaughlin said. “I have always felt that dark verse has to feature more than just gore, gloom, and violence. There has to be some profound human element. That element can be love, humor, irony, a contrasting appreciation of beauty, or any combination of possible options.”
Attending conventions like Tampa’s Necronomicon is about more than just selling books.
“I enjoy meeting and talking with fans, as well as editors and other writers,” McLaughlin said. “It’s a wonderful learning and networking experience.”
Other scheduled guests at this year’s Necronomicon include Timothy Zahn, author of at least 16 Star Wars novels; Edward Wysocki, author and former defense industry employee; Elle Ire, author of science fiction and paranormal romance; Richard Lee Byers, best known for his Forgotten Realms fiction; Kat Heckenbach, author of a young adult fantasy series; Brandy Stark, fantasy artist and aficionado of the paranormal; Elizabeth Schechter, author of erotica and alternative sexuality; and Will Ludwigsen, whose short fiction has appeared in “Asimov's Science Fiction,” “Weird Tales,” “Nightmare,” and “Strange Horizons.”
Now in its 42nd year, Necronomicon began back in 1982 and, over the years, has drawn a number of distinguished guests in the field of speculative literature. The first year’s guests of honor were Andrew Offutt and Marv Wolfman. Past guests of honor have including Larry Niven, Andre Norton, Piers Anthony, Alan Dean Foster, Robert Bloch, Roger Zelazny, Fred Pohl, Orson Scott Card and Terry Prachett.
The Stone Hill Science Fiction Association is a nonprofit organization. All workers at the convention are volunteers. Proceeds from the event will benefit a charity organization. In the past, Stone Hill has raised funds for organizations such as the Suncoast Seabird Sanctuary, Wildlife Rescue, Francis House and Kids and Canines.