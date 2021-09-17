TAMPA — Eric Clapton recently announced he will be hosting a series of concert dates across the United States in September 2021. The tour will include a performance Saturday, Sept. 25, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets, starting at $55.75, are on sale now. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Clapton's band for these shows will include Doyle Bramhall II, Paul Carrack, Nathan East, Sonny Emory, Steve Gadd and Chris Stainton with Sharon White and Katie Kissoon on backing vocals. The show will feature Jimmie Vaughan as special guest.
The newly announced shows will be Clapton's only North American dates for 2021 and will precede his European tour, which was recently rescheduled to spring of 2022 due to ongoing COVID restrictions in Europe.
Clapton is one of the most revered and influential guitarists of all time. From his early days with the Yardbirds, through John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers, Cream, Blind Faith, Derek and the Dominos and on to his solo career, he has had consistent critical and commercial success.
In the summer of 1970, Eric formed Derek and the Dominos with Jim Gordon, Carl Radle and Bobby Whitlock. The Dominos would go on to record the seminal rock album, "Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs," which included the song "Layla," one of Clapton's signature recordings. After the Dominos broke up, Clapton continued a solo career with a string of albums that featured singles such as a 1974 cover of Bob Marley's "I Shot the Sheriff," "Lay Down Sally," "Wonderful Tonight," "I Can't Stand It," "Forever Man," "It's in the Way That You Use It," and "Tears in Heaven."
Clapton's most recent studio albums include 2016's "I Still Do" and 2018's "Happy Xmas."