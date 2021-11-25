Syd Entel Galleries to host holiday open house
SAFETY HARBOR — For those searching for something extraordinary this holiday season, the “Spectrum of Colors” show will host an open house Friday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., at Syd Entel Galleries and Susan Benjamin Glass Etc., 247 Main St., Safety Harbor.
“Spectrum of Colors” features work in art, glass, and jewelry.
Artist Brett Varney is included in the “Spectrum of Colors” show. Varney is inspired by the Abstract Impressionists, such as Van Gogh, Klimt and Kandinsky. His images come from his travel and his intense color palette from oil pastels.
The show will also include the exciting new abstract resin work by artist Andrea Dasha Reich. Her latest series called “Sophrosyne” on canvas is a blend of pigments and resin applied with a brush. Sophrosyne was a Greek goddess and is a philosophical term meaning “healthy in mind, healthy in body.”
The glass gallery will feature the glass sculptures by Scott Hartley of Infinity Glass. Known for his intertwining glass pieces, they “Embrace” one another with twisting fluid shapes and bold colors.
Cat Labonte brings color and whimsy to the glass gallery with her lime green wiener dog, pink elephant and orange and blue cats.
If looking for jewelry with color and sparkle, see Lily Barrack designs in sterling silver with ruby, coral and turquoise. Annemieke Broenink is a Dutch jewelry designer using recycled rubber into light fun jewelry in a spectrum of colors.
Extraordinary, almost microscopic attention to detail and classic contemporary designs establishes Alex Sepkus as one of the world’s most original jewelry designers. He works in 18-karat gold and platinum with the most incredible gemstones.
“Spectrum of Colors” will continue through Saturday, Jan. 8. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For information, call Linda Gagliostro 727-725-1808 or email linda@sydentelgalleries.com.
Ruth Eckerd Hall earns VenuesNow award
CLEARWATER — Industry trade publication VenuesNow recently proclaimed Ruth Eckerd Hall the recipient of the 2021 All-Stars Award — Theater and Performing Arts Center.
In making the announcement, the publication stated in part:
“When it comes to meeting the challenge, Ruth Eckerd Hall has been on the forefront in the Clearwater and Greater Tampa Bay area of western Florida following the impact of the pandemic. Along with serving the community as a Salvation Army food distribution location and a COVID-19 testing site, they also remained engaged in educational endeavors in the area, an effort that has been a hallmark of the venue’s mission for decades. And, despite the challenges, they got back to the business of live entertaining as early as June 2020 … in an environment safe for attendees and in tandem with public health recommendations.”
In making their selection, VenuesNow identified and researched venues from across the industry and heard the opinions of those who work in it.
“It’s an honor to be recognized in a year that challenged everyone in our industry,” said Susan Crockett, Ruth Eckerd Hall president and CEO. “When there is no playbook, creativity is critical and our team was able to find ways to serve our audiences and our community. For that to be noticed on a national level means so much.”
In 2002 and 2008, Ruth Eckerd Hall was nominated by Pollstar for Theatre of the Year. In 2020, Ruth Eckerd Hall was nominated by the Academy of Country Music for Theatre of the Year.
In 2020, Pollstar named Ruth Eckerd Hall the No. 1 venue in Tampa, No. 4 venue in Florida, No. 5 venue in the United States and No. 5 venue in the world of theatre venues with 2,500 seats or less.
St. Petersburg City Theatre seeks volunteers
ST. PETERSBURG — St. Petersburg City Theatre recently put out a call for volunteers to assist with each of its “A Christmas Carol” shows.
Ushers will assist seating patrons and help during intermission. Concession volunteers will sell concessions before the show and at intermission. Box office volunteers will sell tickets prior to the show. The house manager is responsible for the care and well-being of the audience and the areas of the theatre that the audience uses.
The production will run Dec. 3-12, with Friday and Saturday shows at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.
For information, visit www.SPCityTheatre.org or email office@spcitytheatre.org.
Daughtry postpones Clearwater concert
CLEARWATER — The Daughtry concert scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 16, at Ruth Eckerd Hall has been postponed.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, to be announced soon.
"In light of recent events, Daughtry’s ‘Dearly Beloved Tour’ will be rescheduling the remainder of this year’s shows into early 2022,” a statement posted on Daughtry’s website stated. “Please hold on to your tickets as new dates will be announced in the coming days.”
For information, visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Hoodoo Gurus concert canceled
CLEARWATER — The Hoodoo Gurus concert scheduled for Saturday, May 14, at the Floridian Social Club in St. Petersburg has been canceled.
The concert was part of the Ruth Eckerd Hall on the Road series. Ticket holders will be contacted about refunds. For information, visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
St. Pete ArtWorks to host Art Extravaganza show
ST. PETERSBURG — Members of the Gulf Coast Artists’ Alliance will present the annual Art Extravaganza beginning Tuesday, Nov. 30, at St. Pete ArtWorks, 2604 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.
The show will feature small paintings, jewelry, ornaments, glass, sculpture, photography, mixed media, and affordable prints, all available for purchase. Mystery grab bags by artists are popular purchases during the show, because the art inside is always a surprise and worth more than the price of the bag.
A reception will be held during the second Saturday Art Walk, set for Saturday, Dec. 11, 5 to 9 p.m. Jazz flutist Bruce Daniels has prepared a set list of festive music to be performed during the reception starting at 6 p.m.
St. Pete ArtWorks is a cooperative art gallery. Regular hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. For information, visit StPeteArtWorks.com.