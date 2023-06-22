GULFPORT — Psychic medium Victor Paruta will take the stage Friday, June 30, 7 p.m., at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. General admission seating is $30 a person.
Two hours of gallery-style mediumship will begin at 7 p.m. The show will include demonstrations of object reading (psychometry) and an audience Q&A segment. Audience members will receive inspiring messages from loved ones in spirit. Paruta will do as many as time permits. Pre-show tarot card readings by guest readers will be offered free in the lobby from 6 to 6:50 p.m. and during intermission.