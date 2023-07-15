TAMPA — Rock band Fall Out Boy —on the road with their tour, “So Much for (Tour) Dust” — makes a stop in the Tampa Bay area on Tuesday, July 25, 6:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N.
Tickets start at $50.50. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
Fall Out Boy will be joined by Bring Me the Horizon on most dates, including the Tampa show.
“So Much for (Tour) Dust,” presented by Live Nation, is in support of Fall Out Boy’s new album “So Much (For) Stardust,” which was released March 24 on Fueled By Ramen/Elektra/DCD2 Records. The record was produced by Neal Avron.
On Jan. 25, the band returned to their roots for a surprise homecoming show at Chicago’s legendary 1,000-capacity Metro. Announced only two days prior, the show immediately sold out. Just down the street from Wrigley Field, the band first played the venue in September 2002, a pivotal gig that FOB’s Patrick Stump jokingly called back to for the packed crowd two decades later.
“Twenty years ago, I told my mom I was going to take a semester off [college] because we were headlining Metro and I wanted to see how that would work out,” Stump said.
The show featured the live public debut of both “Love From The Other Side” and “Heartbreak Feels So Good,” two tracks from the new album and the latter of which was released the morning of the show.
Fall Out Boy most recently co-headlined “The Hella Mega Tour” in July 2021 alongside Green Day and Weezer, playing live in front of over 1 million fans on a sold-out global stadium tour. The U.S. leg included numerous sold-out stadium gigs, and the tour was nominated for both Major Tour of the Year and Best Rock Tour at the Pollstar Awards in 2021. The international leg of the tour took place throughout the summer of 2022.
“So Much (For) Stardust” is Fall Out Boy’s eighth studio album and first since 2018’s “M A N I A,” which garnered a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Album and marked their third consecutive and fourth overall No. 1 album.
Fall Out Boy features Stump (vocals/guitar), Wentz (bass), Joe Trohman (guitar) and Andy Hurley (drums).
In 2015, Fall Out Boy released their platinum, sixth studio album “American Beauty/American Psycho,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and peaked at No. 1 on iTunes in more than 22 countries upon its January 2015 release. The album’s first two singles — “Centuries” and “Uma Thurman” — have been RIAA-certified 4x and 2x platinum, respectively. That album followed the Grammy-nominated band’s gold-certified album “Save Rock and Roll,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on iTunes in 27 countries upon its April 2012 release. It features the multiplatinum hit “My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark (Light Em Up)” and hit “Alone Together.”
“Save Rock and Roll” was the band’s second No. 1 debut. Platinum selling “Infinity on High” topped the chart in 2007 which followed multi-platinum breakthrough album “From under the Cork Tree,” released in 2005.