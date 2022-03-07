CLEARWATER — The English Beat will perform Monday, March 21, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $29. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
When the band formed in 1979, it was a time of massive social and political unrest and economic and musical upheaval. This set the stage for a period of unbridled musical creativity. Thanks in large part to the punk movement and its DIY approach to making music, artists like The English Beat were able to speak out and speak their mind on the news of the day.
The original six-member band consisted of singer/songwriter Dave Wakeling on vocals and guitar, Andy Cox on guitar, David Steele on bass, Everett Morton on drums, Saxa on saxophone, and Ranking Roger on vocals. The band managed to fuse all of their respective musical influences — soul, reggae, pop and punk — into a unique sound that was highly danceable. Along with contemporaries such as The Specials, The Selecter and Madness, The English Beat became one of the most popular and influential bands of the British two-tone ska movement.
Over the course of three albums, The English Beat achieved great success in their home country, charting several singles into the top 10. In addition to their UK chart success, in America the band found a solid base of young fans eager to dance to their hypnotic rhythms and absorb their message of peace, love and unity. Their constant touring with bands such as the Clash and the Police helped to boost their popularity in the U.S.
During the 1980s, the band released the albums “I Just Can't Stop It” (1980), “Wha'ppen?” (1981) and “Special Beat Service” (1982). These albums generated a string of singles, including "Mirror in the Bathroom," "Save It for Later," "I Confess," "Too Nice to Talk To," "Can't Get Used to Losing You," "Hands Off ... She's Mine," and "All Out to Get You."