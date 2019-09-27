CLEARWATER — Peppa Pig, George and their friends are back with a brand new live show. “Peppa Pig Live!” will be presented Friday, Oct. 4, 6 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $33.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
“Peppa Pig Live!” is one of the most successful family theater tours in North American history. In its latest rendition, the show is visiting cities coast to coast in the United States to showcase a new adventure. In the production, Peppa gets ready to go on an exciting camping trip to the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe.
With lunchboxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and friends are excited about their outdoor adventure, full of games, laughter and live music. The happy campers soon settle down to sleep and listen to the gentle pitter-patter of rain. Safe and warm inside their tents, the excited group can look forward to morning time, when there will be lots of muddy puddles to play in.
“Peppa Pig Live” is based on Entertainment One’s top-rated Nick Jr series that airs more than 30 times per week and reaches over 75 million homes daily. The various tours have sold over a half a million tickets while logging more than 340 performances in North American cities since 2015.
“‘Peppa Pig’s Adventure’ is a truly dynamic and engaging way for young fans and their parents to experience their much-loved pre-school television property on the big stage,” said Joan Grasso, eOne’s senior vice president of licensing for North America. “There’s nothing like watching little ones react to seeing Peppa Pig live — the joy and excitement in the theater is infectious. We are thrilled to offer this one-of-a-kind experience in major cities across the U.S.”