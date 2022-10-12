A number of new movies and limited television series will debut this week, including the following titles opening in theaters or premiering via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Till’
Genre: Biographical drama
Cast: Danielle Deadwyler, Jalyn Hall, Frankie Faison, Haley Bennett, and Whoopi Goldberg
Director: Chinonye Chukwu
Rated: PG-13
“Till” is a profoundly emotional and cinematic film about the true story of Mamie Till Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice for her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till, who, in 1955, was lynched while visiting his cousins in Mississippi. In Mamie’s poignant journey of grief turned to action, we see the universal power of a mother’s ability to change the world.
The film is scheduled to be released Oct. 14 by United Artists Releasing.
‘Halloween Ends’
Genre: Slasher horror
Cast: Jamie Lee Curtis, Andi Matichak, Rohan Campbell, Will Patton, Kyle Richards, and James Jude Courtney
Director: David Gordon Green
Rated: R
This is Laurie Strode’s last stand.
After 45 years, the most acclaimed, revered horror franchise in film history reaches its epic, terrifying conclusion as Laurie Strode faces off for the last time against the embodiment of evil, Michael Myers, in a final confrontation unlike any captured on-screen before. Only one of them will survive.
Icon Jamie Lee Curtis returns for the last time as Laurie Strode, horror’s first “final girl” and the role that launched Curtis’ career. Curtis has portrayed Laurie for more than four decades now, one of the longest actor-character pairings in cinema history. When the franchise relaunched in 2018, Halloween shattered box office records, becoming the franchise’s highest-grossing chapter and set a new record for the biggest opening weekend for a horror film starring a woman.
Four years after the events of last year’s Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell; The Hardy Boys, Virgin River), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all.
The film is set to be released theatrically Oct. 14.
‘White Bird: A Wonder Story’
Genre: War drama
Cast: Ariella Glaser, Orlando Schwerdt, Bryce Gheisar, Gillian Anderson, and Helen Mirren
Director: Marc Forster
Not rated
From the best-selling author of “Wonder,” the book that sparked a movement to “choose kind,” comes the inspirational next chapter.
In “White Bird: A Wonder Story,” we follow Julian (Bryce Gheisar), who has struggled to belong ever since he was expelled from his former school for his treatment of Auggie Pullman. To transform his life, Julian’s grandmother (Helen Mirren) finally reveals to Julian her own story of courage — during her youth in Nazi-occupied France, a boy shelters her from mortal danger. They find first love in a stunning, magical world of their own creation, while the boy’s mother (Gillian Anderson) risks everything to keep her safe.
The film is scheduled to be released Oct. 14 through Lionsgate.
‘Rosaline’
Genre: Romantic comedy
Cast: Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Kyle Allen, Bradley Whitford, and Minnie Driver
Director: Karen Maine
Rated: PG-13
“Rosaline” is a fresh and comedic twist on Shakespeare’s classic love story “Romeo & Juliet,” told from the perspective of Juliet’s cousin Rosaline (Kaitlyn Dever), who also happens to be Romeo’s recent love interest. Heartbroken when Romeo (Kyle Allen) meets Juliet (Isabela Merced) and begins to pursue her, Rosaline schemes to foil the famous romance and win back her guy.
The film is scheduled to be released Oct. 14 on Hulu.
‘Stars at Noon’
Genre: Romantic thriller
Cast: Margaret Qualley, Joe Alwyn, Benny Safdie, Danny Ramirez, and John C. Reilly
Director: Claire Denis
Rated: R
A young American journalist (Margaret Qualley) stranded in present-day Nicaragua falls for an enigmatic Englishman (Joe Alwyn) who seems like her best chance of escape. She soon realizes, though, that he may be in even greater danger than she is.
The film is scheduled to be released Oct. 14 by A24.
‘The Curse of Bridge Hollow’
Genre: Family comedy
Cast: Marlon Wayans, Priah Ferguson, and Kelly Rowland
Director: Jeff Wadlow
Not rated
A father (Marlon Wayans) and his teenage daughter (Priah Ferguson) are forced to team up and save their town after an ancient and mischievous spirit causes Halloween decorations to come to life and wreak havoc.
The film is scheduled to be released Oct. 14 on Netflix.
‘The Loneliest Boy in the World’
Genre: Zombie comedy
Cast: Max Harwood, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, and Ashley Benson
Director: Martin Owen
Rated: R
“The Loneliest Boy in the World” is a satire and a celebration of family values, the imagery of horror films, suburban life, the American Dream, and the ultimate taboo: death.
The film is scheduled to be released Oct. 14 by Well Go USA.
‘Summit Fever’
Genre: Thriller
Cast: Ryan Phillippe, Freddie Thorp, Mathilde Warnier, Michel Biel, Hannah New, and Theo Christine
Director: Julian Gilbey
Rated: R
Ryan Phillippe and Freddie Thorp star in the adrenaline-fueled thrill-ride where an ambitious mountain expedition becomes a breathtaking struggle for survival.
A daring dream to scale the world’s most challenging trio of mountains soon turns into a terrifying nightmare for a group of friends when a deadly storm traps the climbers near the summit and cuts off all hope of rescue. With the odds stacked against them, the friends are forced to trust each other to save themselves by any means necessary.
The film is scheduled to be released Oct. 14 by Saban Films.
For more movie news, visit www.TBNweekly.com. Lee Clark Zumpe is TBN entertainment editor. He can be reached at 727-397-5563, ext. 341, or by email at lzumpe@TBNweekly.com.