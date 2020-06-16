CLEARWATER – Todd Rundgren will perform Sunday, Feb. 28, 8 p.m.; and Monday, March 1, 8 p.m., at the Nancy And David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets are priced at $69, $59 and $39. Visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com or call 727-791-7400. Tickets purchased for the concerts originally scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 4, and Wednesday, Aug. 5, will be honored on the new show dates. Tickets are on sale now.
The first night of the two-night performance will be devoted to side one of his critically acclaimed album “A Wizard, A True Star” along with a featured selection of songs throughout his career. The following night will be devoted to side two of the album along with another set of career-spanning hits.
“A Wizard, A True Star,” the title of Rundgren's 1973 solo album, aptly sums up the contributions of this multi-faceted artist to state-of-the-art music. As a songwriter, video pioneer, producer, recording artist, computer software developer, conceptualist and interactive artist, Rundgren has made a lasting impact on both the form and content of popular music.
Born and raised in Philadelphia, Rundgren began playing guitar as a teenager, going on to found and front The Nazz, the quintessential ‘60s cult group. In 1969, he left the band to pursue a solo career, recording his debut offering, the legendary “Runt.” But it was 1972’s seminal “Something/Anything?,” on which he played all the instruments, sang all the vocal parts and acted as his own producer, that catapulted Rundgren into the superstar limelight, prompting the press to unanimously dub him “Rock’s New Wunderkind.”
That album was followed by such landmark albums as “The Hermit of Mink Hollow” and “A Wizard, A True Star” as well as such hit singles as “I Saw the Light,” “Hello It’s Me,” “Can We Still Be Friends” and “Bang The Drum.”
In 1974, Rundgren formed Utopia, an entirely new approach to the concept of interactive musicianship. Standout Utopia offerings included “Oops! Wrong Planet,” “Adventures in Utopia” and “Oblivion.” Along the way, Utopia combined technical virtuosity and creative passion to create music that, for millions, defined the term “progressive rock.”
Rundgren’s myriad production projects include albums by Patti Smith, Cheap Trick, Psychedelic Furs, Meatloaf, XTC, Grand Funk Railroad and Hall and Oates. Round out his reputation as rock’s Renaissance Man, Rundgren composed all the music and lyrics for Joe Papp’s 1989 Off-Broadway production of Joe Orton’s “Up Against It,” the screenplay commissioned by The Beatles for what was meant to have been their third motion picture. He also has composed the music for a number of television series including “Pee Wee’s Playhouse” and “Crime Story.”
In 2012, Rundgren performed his iconic 1973 album “A Wizard, A True Star” in concert in its entirety for the first time ever and last year did the same with a double bill featuring the albums “Todd” and “Healing.”
“White Knight,” his latest studio album, was released in 2017 and features a stellar line-up of guest performers including Donald Fagen, Joe Walsh and Daryl Hall.