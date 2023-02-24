ST. PETERSBURG — Dropkick Murphys will perform Saturday, March 4, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $44.50 in advance and $47 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
From the early days at the Boston landmark The Rathskeller beneath Kenmore Square, to playing before a crowd of 80,000 on the main stages of European festivals, the Dropkick Murphys have spent a large chunk of the last two decades touring the world. The band has sold more than 6 million albums during the past 25 years and continues to sell out venues around the world.
The group's single “I'm Shipping up to Boston” — from 2005’s Certified Gold “The Warrior’s Code” — has sold nearly 2 million copies. With lyrics by Woody Guthrie, the song was featured in Martin Scorsese's Academy Award-winning film “The Departed.”
In 2021, Dropkick Murphys released the album “Turn up That Dial.”
“On this record, the overall theme is the importance of music, and the bands that made us who we are,” lead vocalist Ken Casey said. “We just hope it takes people’s minds off their troubles. We’re so fortunate and grateful to be in the position to share a little happiness in our own way. Our gratitude levels are off the chart.”
The band also features Matt Kelly on drums, percussion and vocals; James Lynch on guitars and vocals; multi-instrumentalist Tim Brennan; and multi-instrumentalist Jeff DaRosa.
Last year, the band released their 11th studio album, “This Machine Still Kills Fascists.” The 10 tracks are composed of unused lyrics and words by Guthrie, one of the most significant figures of American folk music. The album’s title also comes from Guthrie, who wrote the catch phrase “This machine kills fascists” on his guitars.
Collectively, the band upholds its longstanding tradition of churning out rousing anthems and songs that span the gap from punk rock ragers to melodic, Irish-inspired tunes.