CLEARWATER — Michael Feinstein, one of America’s most honored cabaret artists, will perform Monday, March 22, 7:30 p.m., at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets priced at $69.50, $55.50 and $39.50 will only be available by visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Feinstein has built a dazzling career over the last three decades bringing the music of the Great American songbook to the world. From recordings that have earned him five Grammy Award nominations to his Emmy-nominated PBS-TV specials, his acclaimed NPR series and concerts spanning the globe — including appearances at The White House, Buckingham Palace, Hollywood Bowl, Carnegie Hall and Sydney Opera House — his work as an educator and archivist define Feinstein as one of the most important musical forces of our time.
In 2007, he founded the Great American Songbook Foundation, dedicated to celebrating the art form and preserving it through educational programs. This summer intensive program open to students from across the country has produced graduates who have gone on to record acclaimed albums and appear on television programs such as NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.”
Feinstein serves on the Library of Congress’ National Recording Preservation Board, an organization dedicated to ensuring the survival, conservation and increased public availability of America’s sound recording heritage.
The most recent album from his multi-platinum recording career is “A Michael Feinstein Christmas” from Concord Records. The CD features Grammy Award-winning jazz pianist Alan Broadbent. Feinstein earned his fifth Grammy Award nomination in 2009 for “The Sinatra Project,” his CD celebrating the music of “Ol’ Blues Eyes.”
His Emmy Award-nominated TV special “Michael Feinstein — The Sinatra Legacy,” which was taped live at the Palladium in Carmel, Indiana, aired live across the country in 2011. The PBS series “Michael Feinstein’s American Songbook,” the recipient of the ASCAP Deems-Taylor Television Broadcast Award, was broadcast for three seasons and is available on DVD. His most recent primetime PBS-TV Special, “New Year’s Eve at The Rainbow Room” — written and directed by “Desperate Housewives” creator Marc Cherry — aired in 2014.
For his nationally syndicated public radio program “Song Travels,” Feinstein has interviewed and performed alongside music luminaries such as Bette Midler, Neil Sedaka, Liza Minnelli, Rickie Lee Jones, David Hyde Pierce and more.
Feinstein’s book “The Gershwins and Me,” a Los Angeles Times bestseller, features a new CD of Gershwin standards performed with Cyrus Chestnut at the piano.
Feinstein was named Principal Pops conductor for the Pasadena Symphony in 2012 and made his debut in June 2013 to celebrated critical acclaim. Under Feinstein’s leadership, the Pasadena Pops has quickly become a premier orchestra presenter of the Great American Songbook. In 2014, he launched an additional Pops series at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in Palm Beach.
Feinstein also serves as artistic director of the Palladium Center for the Performing Arts, a $170 million, three-theatre venue in Carmel, Indiana, that opened in January 2011. The theater is home to diverse live programming and a museum for his rare memorabilia and manuscripts. Since 1999, he has served as Artistic Director for Carnegie Hall’s Standard Time with Michael Feinstein in conjunction with ASCAP.
Feinstein’s at the Nikko, his nightclub at San Francisco’s Nikko Hotel, has presented the top talents of pop and jazz since 2013. In 2015, he debuted Feinstein’s/54 Below, his new club in New York and in 2019 launched Feinstein’s@Vitello’s in Los Angeles.
Through his live performances, recordings, film and television appearances, as well as his songwriting — in collaboration with Alan and Marilyn Bergman, Lindy Robbins, Bob Merrill and Marshall Barer — Feinstein is an all-star force in American music.