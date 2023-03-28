TAMPA — "The Thorn," a powerful and popular live theatrical event that has been seen live by more than 1 million people, will bring the passion of Jesus to life with performances by its cast of 40 on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 4 and 5, 7 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $26.25. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
"The Thorn" offers audiences a unique theatrical experience in a show that has been hailed as "Cirque meets The Passion'" thanks to its compelling mix of drama, music, dance, martial arts, aerial acrobatics, emotionally evocative performances and timeless spiritual perspectives. The script is based on the New Testament.
Author John Bolin created the show 25 years ago to convey the meaning of Christ's sacrificial death to a group of young people who knew little about the story of Jesus' suffering but were familiar with pain through their own practice of cutting and self-harm.
The show has evolved ever since, with the current live version returning to the original format featuring St. John, "the beloved disciple," recalling his many amazing encounters with Jesus.
"It's a story full of love, sacrifice, spiritual warfare and redemption," said Bolin.
While previous incarnations of "The Thorn" live show have been performed mostly at churches, the 2023 tour makes the show available to everyone at mainstream performing venues.
"Jesus believes in accessibility," said Bolin. "He wants everyone to have access to the ultimate story of love and hope. That's why he came to earth in the first place."
The film version of the show debuted nationwide on March 6 through Fathom Events.