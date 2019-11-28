Don't know what to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our list of entertainment events happening around Tampa Bay.
Our Top 5
• The Four Italian Tenors: Viva Italia; Saturday, Nov. 30, 8 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $45.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Absolute Queen, Saturday, Nov. 30, 8 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-565-0550 or visit jannuslive.com.
• Incubus, Saturday, Nov. 30, 8 p.m., at The Duke Energy Center for the Arts-Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $59.50. Call 727-300-2000 or visit www.themahaffey.com.
• Next Generation Ballet’s Nutcracker, Nov. 29 through Dec. 1, in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $30. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “The Lion in Winter,” by James Goldman; Nov. 23 through Dec. 22, at freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. For performance times and tickets, call 727-498-5205 or visit freefalltheatre.com.
Other weekend events
Clearwater
• “Spirit Level,” by Pam Valentine, through Dec. 12, at Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. The price for buffet and show is $36 including tax. Show times and dates vary by week. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations. For information, visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com.
• Dave Koz and Friends Christmas, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $37. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
St. Petersburg
• “Silent Sky,” by Lauren Gunderson, Nov. 20 through Dec. 22, presented by American Stage Theatre at Raymond James Theatre, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg. Ticket prices vary by performance. For information and tickets, call 727-823-7529 or visit Americanstage.org.
Tampa
• “Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live,” Tuesday, Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $39.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.