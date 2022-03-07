Thankfully, I haven’t had to contemplate the rigors of the dating scene for more than 20 years. Even in the late 1990s, it was no picnic — unless you happen to like a challenge and select an actual picnic as a first-date stratagem for someone you met online, in a bar, or through a real-world social network such as church, professional associations, community organizations, fitness centers, or support groups. For someone with social anxiety, initiating any new relationship is strenuous and exhausting. The more you think about all the things that could go wrong, the more terrifying it seems.
The dating scene can be perceived as a nightmarish wasteland populated by toxic narcissists, condescending misogynists, and other assorted sociopaths — and that makes it the perfect backdrop for modern horror cinema.
In recent years, breakout filmmakers have delivered a steady stream of horror movies revolving around toxic relationships. These are the antithesis of the rom-com: They are designed to critique the psychology of modern dating and make viewers reflect upon the interpersonal processes that are in play as a relationship develops. The films cover everything from meeting the parents (see “Get Out,” 2017) and shared holidays (see “Midsommar,” 2019) to dealing with children from prior marriages (see “The Lodge,” 2020) and full-throttle, hardcore obsession (see “Pet,” 2016).
Joining this pack of films that capitalize on the apprehension and vulnerability that comes with dating is “Fresh,” the directorial debut for Mimi Cave. The film was released March 4 on Hulu by Searchlight Pictures.
The film opens with a vignette depicting what appears to be a worst-case first-date scenario: Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones) meets Chad (Brett Dier) for dinner at a Chinese restaurant, where he talks about his acid reflux, criticizes her clothing and her appearance, makes her pay for both their meals, and commandeers her leftovers for himself. It goes downhill from there — but, at least Chad’s unpleasantness never amounts to anything more than the whiny chauvinism of a malcontent deadbeat.
After discussing the pitfalls of dating apps with her friend Mollie (Jonica T. Gibbs), Noa has a chance meeting with Steve (Sebastian Stan) at a grocery store. She finds his awkward humor charming, and he convinces her to give him her number. They connect over the course of a few dates, and Steve invites her to run off with him for a romantic weekend getaway. The destination, he tells her, is a surprise.
Red flag, anyone?
This is where “Fresh” does something that’s — well, fresh. Up until this point, approximately 30 minutes into the film, the script could have been heading in a number of different directions. Comedy, romance, drama — any one of these paths could have been possible. Shortly after Noa and Steve arrive at their destination, the bottom drops out and, around the 33-minute mark, the film’s opening credits appear onscreen.
What transpires over the remaining 80 minutes of running time is a provocative, grotesque feast of decadence and an attack on entitlement. Going into too much detail would spoil the film’s puzzles, so I’ll only provide as much information as the studio supplies in its official synopsis: Noa discovers “her new paramour has been hiding some unusual appetites.”
While the story may not be entirely original, the way Cave presents it certainly feels jarringly inventive. Despite the macabre subject matter, “Fresh” often employs wickedly depraved humor and sporadically shifts tone, moving from the ghastly to the absurd in a heartbeat. Cave shrewdly misleads, subverts and destabilizes: She utterly macerates audience expectations and topples a few sacred cows along the way. Her feminist approach is neither preachy nor self-righteous, though the film takes its time revealing a single male character who isn’t awful.
The vigilant viewer will spot more than one occasion in which Noa does something particularly rash or irresponsible. She is not immune to making bad decisions that exacerbate the dilemma. Edgar-Jones plays the complex part exceedingly well, particularly considering the fact that she must fluctuate between fawning lover and tenacious survivor.
Stan’s portrayal of Steve is unnerving and sinister. Even during the first 30 minutes of setup and misdirection, Stan manages to slip in traces of loathsomeness beneath Steve’s swagger and charm.
“Fresh” is a stylish, uncompromising, and surprisingly artistic depiction of endemic exploitation, the ubiquity of toxic masculinity, and perseverance. It is twisted and unsettling, and equally capable of eliciting a smile and a laugh as well as a wince and a shudder. Certainly not meant for the squeamish, “Fresh” is a transgressive treat with a sharp feminist perspective.
