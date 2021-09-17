A number of new movies will be released this week, including the following films opening in theaters or debuting via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Cry Macho’
- Genre: Neo-western drama
- Cast: Clint Eastwood, Dwight Yoakam, Eduardo Minett, Natalia Traven, Fernanda Urrejola, Horacio Garcia Rojas and Ana Rey
- Director: Clint Eastwood
- Rated: PG-13
Eastwood is Mike Milo, a one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder who, in 1979, takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man’s young son home from Mexico. Forced to take the backroads on their way to Texas, the unlikely pair faces an unexpectedly challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman finds unexpected connections and his own sense of redemption.
The film is scheduled to be theatrically released Sept. 17 by Warner Bros. Pictures, with a simultaneous release on HBO Max.
‘The Starling’
- Genre: Comedy and drama
- Cast: Melissa McCarthy, Chris O'Dowd, Kevin Kline, Timothy Olyphant, Daveed Diggs, Skyler Gisondo, Laura Harrier, and Loretta Devine
- Director: Theodore Melfi
- Rated: PG-13
A woman adjusting to life after a loss contends with a feisty bird that's taken over her garden — and a husband who's struggling to find a way forward.
The film is scheduled for a limited theatrical release Sept. 17 prior to streaming on Netflix Sept. 24.
‘Nightbooks’
- Genre: Dark fantasy
- Cast: Winslow Fegley, Lidya Jewett, and Krysten Ritter
- Director: David Yarovesky
- Not rated
Scary story fan Alex must tell a spine-tingling tale every night — or stay trapped with his new friend in a wicked witch's magical apartment forever.
The film is set to release Sept. 15 on Netflix.
‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’
- Genre: Biographical drama
- Cast: Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, Cherry Jones, and Vincent D'Onofrio
- Director: Michael Showalter
- Rated: PG-13
“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” is an intimate look at the extraordinary rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker.
In the 1970s and 1980s, Tammy Faye (Jessica Chastain) and her husband, Jim Bakker (Andrew Garfield), rose from humble beginnings to create the world’s largest religious broadcasting network and theme park, and were revered for their message of love, acceptance and prosperity. Tammy Faye was legendary for her indelible eyelashes, her idiosyncratic singing, and her eagerness to embrace people from all walks of life. However, it wasn’t long before financial improprieties, scheming rivals, and scandal toppled their carefully constructed empire.
The film is scheduled to be released Sept. 17 by Searchlight Pictures.
‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’
- Genre: Biographical musical comedy-drama
- Cast: Max Harwood, Sarah Lancashire, Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Ralph Ineson, Adeel Akhtar, Samuel Bottomley, Sharon Horgan and Richard E. Grant
- Director: Jonathan Butterell
- Rated: PG-13
Inspired by true events, “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” is the film adaptation of the award-winning hit musical from London’s West End, about Jamie New (Max Harwood), a teenager in a blue collar English town with a dream of life on stage.
While his classmates plan their livelihoods after graduation, Jamie contemplates revealing his secret career ambition as a fierce and proud drag queen. His best friend Pritti (Lauren Patel) and his loving mom (Sarah Lancashire) shower him with endless support while local drag legend Miss Loco Chanelle (Richard E. Grant) mentors him toward his debut stage performance. But it’s not all rainbows for Jamie as his unsupportive dad (Ralph Ineson), an uninspired career advisor (Sharon Horgan), and some ignorant school kids attempt to rain on his sensational aspirations. In rousing and colorful musical numbers, Jamie and his community inspire one another to be more accepting, and to see the value in facing adversity and stepping out of the darkness into the spotlight.
The film is scheduled to be released Sept. 17 via Amazon Prime Video.
‘Blue Bayou’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Justin Chon, Alicia Vikander, Mark O'Brien, Linh Dan Pham, Sydney Kowalske, Vondie Curtis-Hall and Emory Cohen
- Director: Justin Chon
- Rated: R
An official selection of the 2021 Cannes Film Festival from award-winning writer/director Justin Chon, “Blue Bayou” is the moving and timely story of a uniquely American family fighting for their future.
Antonio LeBlanc (Justin Chon), a Korean adoptee raised in a small town in the Louisiana bayou, is married to the love of his life Kathy (Alicia Vikander) and is stepdad to their beloved daughter Jessie. Struggling to make a better life for his family, he must confront the ghosts of his past when he discovers that he could be deported from the only country he has ever called home.
The film is scheduled to be released Sept. 17 by Focus Features.
‘Copshop’
- Genre: Action and thriller
- Cast: Gerard Butler, Frank Grillo and Alexis Louder
- Director: Joe Carnahan
- Rated: R
Screaming through the Nevada desert in a bullet-ridden Crown Vic, wily con artist Teddy Murretto (Frank Grillo) hatches a desperate plan to hide out from lethal hitman Bob Viddick (Gerard Butler): He sucker-punches rookie officer Valerie Young (Alexis Louder) to get himself arrested and locked up in a small-town police station.
But jail can’t protect Murretto for long. Viddick schemes his own way into detention, biding his time in a nearby cell until he can complete his mission. When the arrival of a competing assassin (Toby Huss) ignites all-out mayhem, mounting threats force Viddick to get creative if he wants to finish the job and escape the explosive situation.
The film will be released Sept. 17 by Open Road Films.
‘Prisoners of the Ghostland’
- Genre: Neo-noir western action
- Cast: Nicolas Cage, Sofia Boutella, and Bill Moseley
- Director: Sion Sono
- Not rated
In the treacherous frontier city of Samurai Town, a ruthless bank robber is sprung from jail by a wealthy warlord, The Governor, whose adopted granddaughter has run away. Strapped into a leather suit that will self-destruct within five days if he doesn’t find the missing girl, the bandit sets off on a journey to find the young woman — and his own path to redemption.
The film will be released in theaters and on video on demand Sept. 17 by RLJE Films.
‘Best Sellers’
- Genre: Comedy and drama
- Cast: Michael Caine, Aubrey Plaza, Scott Speedman, Ellen Wong, Veronica Ferres and Cary Elwes
- Director: Lina Roessler
- Not rated
In a last-ditch effort to save the boutique publishing house her father has left her, an ambitious young editor (Aubrey Plaza) goes on a book tour with a bitter, booze-addled author (Michael Caine) who put the publishing house on the map decades ago.
The film is scheduled to be released Sept. 17 by Screen Media Films and Mongrel Media.
‘Lady of the Manor’
- Genre: Comedy
- Cast: Melanie Lynskey, Judy Greer, Justin Long, Ryan Phillippe, Luis Guzmán, and Patrick Duffy
- Directors: Justin Long and Christian Long
- Rated: R
Past and present collide in this supernaturally funny buddy comedy when stoner-slacker Hannah (Melanie Lynskey) is hired to portray Lady Wadsworth (Judy Greer), a Southern belle who died in 1875, in a tour at Wadsworth Manor. Hannah, a hot mess, figures she can fake it — until the ghost of Lady Wadsworth appears. Lady Wadsworth tells Hannah it's time to change her wild ways — and she'll haunt her until she does — in this hilarious movie costarring Justin Long and Ryan Phillippe.
The film is scheduled to be released Sept. 17 by Lionsgate.
‘The Nowhere Inn’
- Genre: Mockumentary
- Cast: Annie Clark, Carrie Brownstein, and Dakota Johnson
- Director: Bill Benz
- Not rated
From real-life friends Annie Clark, aka St. Vincent, and Carrie Brownstein comes the metafictional account of two creative forces banding together to make a documentary about St. Vincent’s music, touring life, and on-stage persona. But they quickly discover unpredictable forces lurking within subject and filmmaker that threaten to derail the friendship, the project, and the duo’s creative lives.
The film is scheduled to be released Sept. 17 by IFC Films.
‘My Name Is Pauli Murray’
- Genre: Documentary
- Directors: Betsy West and Julie Cohen
- Rated: PG-13
Overlooked by history, Pauli Murray was a legal trailblazer whose ideas influenced Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s fight for gender equality and Thurgood Marshall’s civil rights arguments. This is a portrait of their impact as a non-binary Black luminary: lawyer, activist, poet, and priest who transformed our world.
The film is scheduled for a limited theatrical release Sept. 17 prior to streaming on Prime Video Oct. 1 by Amazon Studios.
