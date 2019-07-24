TAMPA — Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group will present “Paw Patrol Live: Race to the Rescue” July 27-28, in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa.
Performances will be Saturday, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.; and Sunday, noon and 4 p.m. Tickets start at $22.75. For ticket information, call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
No job is too big, and no pup is too small.
The “Paw Patrol Live” show is an action-packed, music-filled production. It's the day of the Great Adventure Bay Race between Adventure Bay’s Mayor Goodway and Foggy Bottom’s Mayor Humdinger, but Mayor Goodway is nowhere to be found. It’s Paw Patrol to the rescue.
Ryder summons Marshall, Chase, Skye, Rubble, Rocky, Zuma and Everest to rescue Mayor Goodway and to run the race in her place. Using their unique skills and teamwork, the pups share lessons for all ages about citizenship, social skills and problem-solving as they make several heroic rescues on their race to the finish line.
The live production is based on the Canadian series “Paw Patrol,” shown on Nickelodeon in the United States.
Led by 10-year-old Ryder, the plucky pups of Paw Patrol are rescue dogs in training. Each pup is inspired by a real-world job like firefighter, police officer, and construction worker. When trouble strikes Adventure Bay, they're there to save the day. Whether it's a cat in a tree or a train off the tracks, they always find a way to help those in need.
For kids, Paw Patrol is a fun way to learn bravery and heroism, with exciting stories that never get too scary. Ryder and the pups also teach lessons about caring for animals, a message that is reinforced through Paw Patrol’s real-life partnership with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.