It’s only a short stroll from the classic damsel-in-distress trope to the 20th century helpless-girl-against-the-odds variation. The former dates back centuries to Medieval tales that reflect the chivalric code and its corollary regarding the knight’s duty to offer protection to women. The latter is a more deliberate objectification of women that often — in its most exploitative form — implies that women serve no purpose beyond their role as victims who must be saved from recurring peril.
As a narrative device in cinema, it’s been there from the very beginning. In her fourth film appearance, Mary Pickford — a pioneer in the fledgling motion picture industry — portrayed one of three daughters who, along with their mother, find themselves trapped in a room when thieves break into their mansion. The 1909 short silent crime drama, directed by D.W. Griffith, is one of the earliest examples of the home invasion premise. David Miles starred as Robert Cullison, who learns of the break-in and runs home to save his family.
The home invasion genre really started to pick up speed in the 1950s, becoming intwined with film noir thrillers. Movies such as “Dial M for Murder,” “Suddenly,” “The Desperate Hours,” “The Night Holds Terror,” and “The Bat” all hit the big screen by 1959.
In 1966, Hollywood upped the ante.
In “Wait Until Dark,” director Terence Young cast Audrey Hepburn as Susy, a young blind woman who inadvertently becomes the target of group of criminals trying to recover a doll filled with bags of heroin. Hepburn’s character, though, is not the standard helpless caricature. Though she conveys both terror and anxiety, she utilizes her resourcefulness and determination to ultimately triumph — no gallant knights required to save this damsel.
“Wait Until Dark” spawned a string of thrillers employing a blind female protagonist. Some sought to replicate the tone of Young’s film, subverting the helpless girl precept with characters that achieved increasing agency. Others, though, repeated the exploitative aspects of the genre, delivering unfulfilling, manipulative stories that appeal to sexist proclivities.
“See for Me,” a new Canadian thriller directed by Randall Okita, offers a variation of this theme that is both innovative and disappointing. The film was released Jan. 7 in select theaters and On Demand.
Skyler Davenport stars as Sophie, a young, recently blind woman who takes a last-minute cat-sitting job at a secluded mansion in Upstate New York. Once a top national skier on her way to the Olympics, Sophie’s dreams were dashed when she lost her eyesight to a rare, retinal degenerative disease. From the opening sequence, it is clear Sophie is both proud and bitter. She feels suffocated by her mother’s chronic need to act as her caregiver. She instinctively rejects all unsolicited offers of assistance and considers any form of charity an offense.
Arriving at the mansion, it is evident that while she is resourceful, she is not infallible. It also is revealed that she has a history of exploiting her blindness to take advantage of others. Unlike most protagonists in this genre, Sophie is not a paragon of integrity and honor. In fact, she’s a small-time thief.
Unfortunately, the house-sitting job turns out to be more involved than feeding and tending to the homeowner’s cat. Thinking the residence is unoccupied, a group of professional thieves break into the mansion in search of a hidden safe. Sophie immediately becomes aware of their presence and accesses the See for Me app on her phone, which connects her to a volunteer who can use the phone’s camera to provide her direction in real time. Sophie contacts Kelly (Jessica Parker Kennedy), an army veteran who spends her time playing first-person shooter video games. The remainder of the film plays out as a taut, engrossing cat-and-mouse game with more than a few fun twists. Okita manages to keep the familiar and predictable bits of the puzzle to a minimum while fragmenting stereotypes and minimizing exposition.
Davenport — who is visually impaired in real life — gives an outstanding performance that helps this thriller transcend genre cliches that might have otherwise diminished its impact. They (Davenport identifies as non-binary) express the character’s mix of frustration, smugness, disappointment, and vanity. In their first on-screen leading role, they lend credibility to the script’s unique perspective.
Other aspects of “See for Me,” however, are less effective.
The film repeatedly asks viewers to accept unlikely scenarios that are necessary to move the plot toward its intended destination. Some of these are forgivable, but many leave attentive audience members asking inconvenient questions such as why did the local sheriff’s department only send one officer in response to a home invasion in a remote area; or why did a team of professional thieves carrying heavy-duty equipment needed to crack a safe not bother to bring a single weapon.
In addition to Davenport’s breakthrough performance, the cast features several strong performances, including Parker Kennedy as Kelly; Natalie Brown as Sophie’s mother; and Emily Piggford as Deputy Brooks. Less effective are the assorted criminals, whose actions seem to grow more absurd with each passing minute. The most menacing member — Rico, played by Kim Coates — is oddly more intimidating when he is only a voice on the phone. When Rico finally makes an appearance in the final act, the character disintegrates into a cartoon villain that somehow devalues the film’s climax.
Fortunately, it’s not difficult to ignore the film’s flaws in a genre overburdened with retreads and predictable variations on an overused theme. “See for Me” overcomes the cliches and overwrites the standard formula. The inventive script injects distinct moral complications that add unexpected depth and insightfulness. Its brisk pace and nail-biting suspense make it both entertaining and fulfilling.
The film did leave me with one lingering question: What happened to the homeowner’s cat?