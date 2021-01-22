Lab Theater Project to present ‘Lab Laughs’
TAMPA — Lab Theater Project will present “Lab Laughs: An Evening of Comedic Shorts,” running Jan. 21-24 at 812 E. Henderson Ave. in Ybor City, with in-house and livestreaming options.
A part of Lab Theater Project’s annual giving fundraiser, “Lab Laughs” focuses on original short comedic works. Eight plays will be presented this year, taking the slate international for the first time with two Canadian playwrights joining the roster. Other playwrights hail from Florida, Virginia, and New Jersey. Included in the evening are “A Clue in the Library” by Steven Hayet; “Gil and Bill … Twelve O’Clock and All’s … Well…” by John J. Kelly, “Mr. M’s Slaughterous Thoughts” by Ryan Armstrong; “Science Friction: The Rapid Destruction of a Rational Mind” by Ken Preuss; “The Weird Sisters Go Rogue” by Dwayne Yancey; “Villain” by Jenna B, “Alexa the Liar” by Guy R. Newsham, and “Hold My Wings” by Christine Foster.
The seven-actor ensemble cast takes on all the pieces, playing multiple roles. Directed by Owen Robertson and Caroline Jett, the ensemble includes Larry Corwin, Rick Fernandez, Chris Rushing, Owen Robertson, Rachel Stidham, Gloria Brown, and Caroline Jett.
“These eight shorts are sure to make you laugh, giggle, groan, and even possibly snort, but we won’t tell anyone if you do,” said Robertson.
“We really need some laughter in our world right now, and I’m sure you will laugh watching these shorts,” Jett said. “I know I find myself laughing every night in rehearsals.”
“Lab Laughs” will run Jan. 21-24. Performance times are Thursday through Saturday, 8 p.m.; and Sunday matinee at 3 p.m. Shows are available both by livestream and limited in-house seating. For the livestream online option, audience members will be emailed a link for home viewing the day of the performance. For the in-house option, only 10 seats will be made available per performance, and the house opens 30 minutes before curtain. Lab Theater Project has prepared the theater space adhering to physically distanced guidelines for actors, crew, and audience safety. For health and safety procedures, visit www.labtheaterproject.com/covid-19.
Both in-person and livestream tickets are $28, and available only by advance purchase. Tickets will not be sold at the door. To purchase tickets, visit www.labtheaterproject.com.
LAB Theater Project is a nonprofit 501(c)3 production company focused on producing new works in the Tampa Bay community. The belief in a “playwright first” focus is resolute and a core value of the company. Along with a focus on developing new works, LAB Theater Project also focuses on training new theater artists to join the growing theater community in Ybor and the Tampa Bay area.
LAB Theater Project was named Critic’s Choice for Best New Theater Company in 2017 by Creative Loafing, and has also received the 2018 50/50 Applause Award from the International Centre for Women Playwrights.
Spyro Gyra reschedules concert
CLEARWATER — The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre recently announced that the Spyro Gyra concert on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 8 p.m., has been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, Saturday, Oct. 21, at 8 p.m. Tickets, starting at $35, are on sale now. Visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Spyro Gyra is an unlikely story of a group with humble beginnings in Buffalo, New York, that has reached an international audience over 40 years, resulting in album sales of more than 10 million. They have played over 5,000 shows across five continents.
They have accomplished this due to a forward-looking approach combined with the work ethic of an underdog, always challenging themselves to do something new while never resting on past success. It has proven to be a recipe for longevity for this jazz group while music has gone in and out of styles in ever shorter cycles.
WCP to present John Cariani’s ‘Almost, Maine’
CLEARWATER — West Coast Players will reopen its theater Friday, Jan. 29, with a three-weekend run of John Cariani’s “Almost, Maine.”
The production will run through Feb. 14. Performances will be Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at wcplayers.org and may only be refunded in the event of cancellation of performances.
The cast includes Rick Bronson, Gabby Cabrera, Jill Finlayson, Dominique Frederick, Steven Fox, Jessica Jennelle, Melissa Labiak, Rosalyn Savel, John Sallustio, James Swallow and Stephen Riordan. Ashlie Timberlake will direct.
“Almost, Maine” is a sweet romantic comedy that inventively explores the mysteries of the human heart. Propelled by the mystical energy of the aurora borealis and populated with characters who are humorous, plain-spoken, thoughtful, and sincere, “Almost, Maine” is a series of loosely connected tales about love, each with a compelling couple at its center.
Seating is extremely limited as physical distancing measures are in place. Face coverings must be worn by all guests and volunteers while in the theater. A complete list of safety policies and protocols will be listed on the website and must be read prior to purchasing show tickets. Safety protocols will be strictly enforced within the theater.
For those who are unable to attend a live performance, the following performances will be livestreamed on the website and may be accessed by purchasing livestream tickets:
• Friday, Feb. 12, 8 p.m.
• Saturday, Feb. 13, 8 p.m.
• Sunday, Feb. 14, 2 p.m.
For information, visit wcplayers.org.
Pasco Blues Festival set
LAND O’ LAKES — T-Mobile will present the fifth annual Pasco Blues Festival Saturday, Feb. 6, noon to 6 p.m., at Land O’ Lakes Heritage Park, 5401 Land O' Lakes Blvd., Land O' Lakes.
The concert will feature a lineup of award-winning blues recording artists.
Kids 11 and younger enter for free. Tickets are on sale online for $15 until Feb. 3. For tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com. Adults can purchase tickets in person at the gate for $20.
Following is the performance schedule:
• 12:30 p.m. — Memphis Lightning
• 2:30 p.m. — Sean Chambers
• 4:30 p.m. — Damon Fowler
Safety is always a concern but more so in 2021 due to COVID-19. Event organizers are utilizing the same safety methods adopted by local sporting events and theme parks. Temperature checks will be performed at the gate. Guests showing symptoms of illness are asked to stay home and may receive a full refund for any pre-ordered event tickets upon request. Guests will be asked to wear masks in all high traffic areas of the event. Extra space will be available in the concert field for family units to successfully social distance while enjoying the show. Limited seats will be available on first come first served basis. Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets.
VIP spaces are available for purchase online in advance only.
Call 727-674-1464 for questions about the event, tickets, procedures, or limitations.
Killer Queen reschedules Clearwater show
CLEARWATER — The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre recently announced the Killer Queen performance scheduled for Friday, March 20, at 8 p.m. has been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 8 p.m. Tickets, starting at $45.50, are on sale now. www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Killer Queen formed back in June 1993. Their first public shows were at London University, following in the footsteps of the real Queen who had played their first shows there 21 years earlier. By 1995 Killer Queen's UK popularity had grown to such an extent they secured a residency in London's Strand Theatre attracting nationwide BBC coverage — the first tribute to have a show in the West End. The band's reputation continued to grow both in the UK and abroad.
Keb’ Mo’ concert moved to Ruth Eckerd Hall
CLEARWATER — The Keb’ Mo’ concert set for Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 7:30 p.m., will now be presented at Ruth Eckerd Hall.
Ticketholders will be notified by email of their relocated seats. Tickets, starting at $35.50, are only available by visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
RockHouse Live International to open in Clearwater Beach
CLEARWATER — RockHouse Live International, a new hybrid live and virtual entertainment-themed restaurant and venue concept by veteran entertainment execs Zach Bair and Jock Weaver, recently announced its inaugural location in the heart of the Clearwater Beach entertainment district.
Located at 207 Coronado Drive, just around the corner from the Clearwater Beach Marina, RockHouse Live Clearwater is slated to open in February 2021.
The flagship location features new construction with extensive indoor and outdoor seating, an indoor/outdoor bar, air curtains, and more, and will feature nightly entertainment and live music, including local, regional and national artists.
RockHouse Live Clearwater is expected to be open in time for Super Bowl LV, which is being held in Tampa on Feb. 7, and will have numerous flat screen TVs so fans can enjoy the game if they are not lucky enough to have a ticket.
Notably, the location will be the first to feature new integrated technology from VNUE Inc., including Soundstr, VNUE’s groundbreaking “music recognition” platform, which helps to make sure songwriters and publishers are paid for music played in public spaces like RockHouse, and will help to reduce music licensing costs.
RHL Clearwater will also utilize VNUE’s set.fm, an innovative mobile and web-based content production and distribution platform, to record shows and sell the content to fans immediately after performances. This is the same platform that is utilized by VNUE and sister company DiscLive to record such artists as Rob Thomas, and next year’s upcoming tour with Matchbox Twenty.
RockHouse Live Clearwater will pay a monthly subscription to VNUE for Soundstr, and revenues earned from set.fm will be split via a revenue share between VNUE, the artists, and RockHouse Live Clearwater, with the lion’s share going to the artists. Every future iteration of RockHouse Live will feature these technologies.
Bair originally conceived RockHouse Live in 2006, after selling majority interest of the company he founded, Immediatek, to Mark Cuban of “Shark Tank” fame. Partner Jock Weaver is armed with the hands-on experience of expanding the Hard Rock Café, which grew under Weaver’s leadership from a $750k business to a multi-unit $200 million enterprise. Weaver teamed up with Bair after he fell in love with Bair’s vision for RockHouse Live.
‘One Night in Memphis’ show rescheduled
CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall recently announced the rescheduling of “One Night in Memphis: The Music of Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis & Johnny Cash.”
The production was previously set for Wednesday, April 7, at 1 p.m. Tickets will be honored on the new date, Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 1 p.m. Tickets, starting at $18, are on sale now. Visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
“One Night in Memphis” features over 90 minutes of pure rockabilly, country, gospel and rock and roll in a very authentic and energetic presentation featuring nationally known talent. The show recreates that magical night of December 4, 1956 when Presley, Perkins, Lewis and Cash found themselves jamming at Sam Phillip’s Sun Studios in Memphis, Tennessee. Little did they know that their jam session was being recorded and preserved for all time, representing all the performers in their prime and the very best music of that time.
Rosanne Cash concert moved to 2022
CLEARWATER — The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre recently rescheduled the Rosanne Cash concert previously set for Jan. 16.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at 8 p.m. Tickets, starting at $36, are on sale now. Visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
One of the country’s pre-eminent singer/songwriters, Cash has released 15 albums of extraordinary songs that have earned her four Grammy Awards. She is also an author whose four books include the best-selling memoir “Composed.”
Cash was awarded the SAG/AFTRA Lifetime Achievement award for Sound Recordings in 2012 and received the 2014 Smithsonian Ingenuity Award in the Performing Arts. In 2015, she was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters’ Hall of Fame.
Illuminated Art Boxes come to the Sponge Docks
TARPON SPRINGS — The Tarpon Springs Public Art Committee’s Illuminated Art Boxes has turned the Sponge Docks into a walkable art gallery.
The city of Tarpon Springs recently installed 15 unique solar-powered Illuminated Art Boxes along the Sponge Docks’ Dodecanese Boulevard. Procured by the Tarpon Springs Public Art Committee, each box houses two works of original art created by local artists. In addition to providing inspirational images during the day, the art boxes are illuminated at night providing the viewer with a totally different experience. The project is the brainchild of TSPAC member Joan Jennings and incorporates solar-powered technology. The art boxes were custom made by Portaboards Enterprises LLC and the custom images were printed by Alan Goniwich of the Tarpon Springs UPS store.
“The TSPAC wanted to create a unique art project for a unique town and I believe we succeeded,” said Jennings. “The Illuminated Art Boxes feature many diverse media — even a ceramic piece — printed on heavy duty vinyl that is easily and inexpensively changed out so we can update the images on a regular basis. With help from Tarpon Arts and the Department of Public Works, we overcame the obstacles presented by COVID to get the boxes installed. I hope the Illuminated Art Boxes will attract viewers to the Historic Sponge Docks.”
The TSPAC selected art for the Illuminated Art Boxes via a local “call to artists” and received more than 130 entries for review. The 30 works of art selected by the Public Art Committee for the Illuminated Art Boxes were created by the following artists: John Cheer, Sheron Davis, John Drury, Elaine Hahn, Timothy Hall, Ronald Harkrade, Mikell Herrick, Kelly Lester, Paul Lindner, Barbara Mamouzelos, Dacota Maphis, Alan Metzger, Rose Metz, Ellen Negley, Dimitrios Paizis, Heather Risley, Petera Semple, Halldor Sigurdsson, Emily Tayman, Emma Wegener, and Jana Withers. Each of these artists received an honorarium from the TSPAC. A downloadable Illuminated Art Box brochure is available online that includes artist contact information and pricing to purchase the original art directly from the artist on Tarpon Arts’ website at TarponArts.org/Public-Art.
Capitol reschedules Chris Botti concert
CLEARWATER — The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre recently announced the concert with Grammy Award-winner Chris Botti set for Friday, March 12, at 8 p.m., has been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, Friday, March 18, 2022, at 8 p.m. Tickets, starting at $72.25, are on sale now. Visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Jonny Lang cancels concerts due to medical issues
CLEARWATER — Grammy Award-winner Jonny Lang recently announced the cancellation of all scheduled performances.
The announcement includes two shows at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, set for Feb. 8 and 9. Ticket holders will be refunded. For information, visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Lang was forced to cancel tour plans under doctor’s orders. According to a press release, over the course of the past year, medical challenges with Lang’s voice have not improved.
“There is hope for a natural recovery at some point in the future but until progress is witnessed, no future plans will be initiated,” the press release states. “He is thankful for the support of his fans over the past two-plus decades, and hopes to be in the position to return to the stage should he retain the ability to perform at a level his global audience has enjoyed night in and night out. As he navigates these challenges, further guidance will be offered at an appropriate time in the future. Until then, all ticket holders will be refunded. Guidance will be forthcoming from individual promoters imminently.”
St. George's Greek American Festival & Carnival set
NEW PORT RICHEY — Dreamland Amusements will present the St. George's Greek American Festival & Carnival, running Jan. 28-31, at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 9426 Little Road, New Port Richey.
Carnival hours will be Wednesday and Thursday, 5 to 10 p.m.; Friday, 5 to 11 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 10 p.m. Festival hours will be Friday, 4 to 11 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 10 p.m.
This 36th annual community event features a daily carnival with rides and games for all ages and favorite fair food, and a festival Friday through Sunday with authentic Greek cuisine. Parking and admission are free. Unlimited ride wristbands are $30 on site. Ride wristbands also can be purchased in advance online at dreamlandamusements.com. Ride tickets are also available at the carnival.
For information, visit dreamlandamusements.com/upcoming-events-amusement-carnival/#stgeorge or call 866-666-3247.
Gino Vannelli reschedules Clearwater appearance
CLEARWATER — The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre recently announced the Gino Vannelli concert set for Friday, March 5, at 8 p.m., has been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at 8 p.m. Tickets, starting at $59, are on sale now.